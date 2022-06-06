iVedha, NextGen software-powered global professional services and managed hybrid cloud services provider, announced that CRN® a brand of The Channel Company, has named iVedha to its 2022 Solution Provider 500 list.
TORONTO, June 06, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iVedha is thrilled to share about making it to this year's CRN solution provider 500 list for 2022.
Each year, CRN releases its list of top 500 solution providers, a ranking of the leading IT channel partner organizations across North America by revenue. CRN's Solution Provider 500 list serves as the industry's benchmark for recognizing the top-performing technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consultants, and as a valuable resource for technology vendors looking to partner with top solution providers. This year's impressive list represents a remarkable combined revenue of over $434 billion, demonstrating the immense impact and influence these partners have on the IT industry today.
"The Solution Provider 500 list from CRN serves as the benchmark for the top technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consulting firms, making it an invaluable resource for technology vendors seeking to partner with today's top-performing IT solution providers," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "My congratulations go out to each of these companies for their extraordinary contributions to the continued growth and success of the IT channel."
"CRN and the SP500 are well known as industry standards for showcasing top technology organizations and we're proud to be among the competitive group on this year's list," said Kumar Ratnam, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, iVedha. "Since our inception in 2001, we have been featured in Profit Magazine's Top 50 Canadian emerging companies, along with being listed as one of Top 100 Canadian companies every year since 2005". Recently iVedha was ranked on ChannelE2E's Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs list for 2022. The most successful vertical market MSPs are zeroing in on healthcare and manufacturing, with a continued strong interest in financial services, legal, and government opportunities.
About iVedha Inc.
Collaboration and Futuristic Innovation defines iVedha. A NextGen software-powered global professional services and managed hybrid cloud services provider, backed by more than two decades of experience as the professional services partner of choice for several businesses, empowering clients on their digital transformation journey at different levels through disruptive technologies in helping them Connect, Manage, Secure, and even Monetize their data. With iVedha, clients can bring their data home using the technologies they need, and pay as they grow – with no fixed term commitments. iVedha is dedicated to driving successful business outcomes with talented engineering teams.
Contact us to learn how iVedha can help the business transformation journey.
Follow us: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelcompany.com
Media Contact
Bairavi, iVedha Inc, 1 4166390029, bairavi@ivedha.com
SOURCE iVedha Inc