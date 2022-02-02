SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Panzura today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Panzura to its annual Cloud 100 list in the Storage segment. The Cloud 100 list recognizes industry-leading vendors that provide transformative products and services across five key categories covering infrastructure, monitoring and management, storage, software, and security.
Spotlighting technology suppliers for their commitment to channel partners, as well as their demonstrated innovation in cloud-based technology development, the Cloud 100 is chosen by a panel of respected CRN editors. It represents a trusted resource for solution providers looking for technology vendors best positioned to support their cloud product and services needs.
"We are pleased again this year to headline the CRN Cloud 100 list, which recognizes the Panzura CloudFS global file system as a category-defining solution for next-gen hybrid multi-cloud data management in the enterprise," said Brian Brogan, vice president of global channel sales at Panzura. "The importance of the channel to our business, and our ability to drive real value and success for our channel partners, is at the forefront of all we do."
Panzura CloudFS, the company's flagship product, replaces legacy storage with a single, unified global file system that works across any hybrid-cloud or on-premises IT configuration. It allows organizations to accrue the benefits of cloud-driven data management quickly and securely.
Consolidating unstructured data storage, archive, backup, and disaster recovery in the cloud, Panzura CloudFS typically reduces an organization's overall storage footprint by around 70%. The cloud-based global file system integrates with almost all public and private cloud object storage platforms, making it easy for the modern enterprise to replace legacy storage with a fit-for-purpose solution to swiftly and efficiently store, move, retrieve, and share unstructured data regardless of where files or users are located.
It also offers immutable data resilience for the hybrid multi-cloud with the highest levels of protection and data recovery against ransomware and other malware threats.
"In today's remote-facing enterprise environment, cloud services have become the critical component needed to build comprehensive and secure IT solutions," said Blaine Raddon, CEO, The Channel Company. "The companies selected for this year's Cloud 100 list have shown time and again that they support partners in the ever-evolving cloud computing business with state-of-the-art products and services. Our team commends those on this year's list and looks forward to watching them drive positive change in the cloud domain throughout the year."
CRN's Cloud 100 list will be featured in the February 2022 issue of CRN magazine and online at http://www.crn.com/cloud100.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
About Panzura
Panzura makes hybrid multi-cloud data management seem easy. Panzura's data management platform is a single, unified data engine designed to securely power the most rigorous, large-scale multi-site enterprise data workﬂows across the globe. Intelligent edge technologies enable LAN performance with cloud economics together with simplified data management, advanced analytics, reduced operational complexity, and improved security. Find out more at panzura.com.
© 2022 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved. Panzura is a trademark or registered trademark of Panzura LLC in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and/or logos are property of their respective owners.
Panzura Media Relations
Jennifer Hogan
The Channel Company
Media Contact
Panzura Media Relations, Panzura LLC, +1 (206) 218-3984, pr@panzura.com
SOURCE Panzura LLC