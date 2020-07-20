SAN FRANCISCO, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Remediant, Inc., the Precision Privileged Access Management (PAM) leader, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Remediant to its 2020 Emerging Vendors list in the Security category. This annual list honors new, rising technology suppliers that exhibit great promise in shaping the future success of the channel with their dedication to innovation. The list recognizes channel-focused organizations across eight categories: Cloud, Data Center, Security, Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT), Storage and Networking/Unified Communications.
Remediant was selected because of its work in delivering to enterprise and public sector customers Zero Standing Privilege (ZSP). Simply put, Remediant's flagship software product, SecureONE, ensures privileged access is precisely allocated and continuously inventoried by granting access on a "Just Enough, Just-in-Time" basis using two-factor authentication. SecureONE was purpose built to address this problem and be a force multiplier to Identity & Access Management programs worldwide. The founding team especially had in mind those looking to secure and enable access to global, distributed and always scaling infrastructure.
The Remediant approach eliminates standing privilege with continuous scanning and agentless, vaultless simplicity – unlike bloated, complex legacy PAM solutions that leave unprotected attack surfaces and are difficult to deploy.
"Remediant is thrilled to be a part of the CRN Emerging Vendors List," said Bryan Copeland, Remediant's Head of Global Channels. "As a 100% channel company, our partners are instrumental in bringing to enterprises and public sector organizations a simpler way to deliver on our promise of removing standing privilege, a key attack vector for ransomware and malicious actors."
CRN's Emerging Vendors recognizes pioneering technology suppliers in the IT channel that are driving innovation and growth. This list serves as a valuable resource for solution providers in search of the latest technologies.
The Emerging Vendors list is selected by CRN's esteemed editorial team. These vendors are inspiring the IT channel with groundbreaking technologies and best-in-class offerings that are elevating businesses – driving success with solutions built to battle the challenges of the IT channel.
"CRN's 2020 Emerging Vendors list recognizes vendors that are revolutionizing the IT channel with innovative solutions that meet the complex demands of our industry," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "It honors inspirational new vendors that are driving channel growth with state-of-the-art technologies that will continue to shape the channel into the future."
The 2020 Emerging Vendors list will be featured in the August 2020 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/EmergingVendors.
About Remediant
San Francisco-based Remediant is disrupting the Privileged Access Management (PAM) market by taking a laser focused approach to removing the biggest undiscovered security risk: (24x7 / always on / persistent) administrator (rights / privileges / access) on the network. Built upon the principle of Zero Standing Privilege, Remediant's award-winning SecureONE PAM software delivers just enough, just in time privileged access and continuous discovery with agentless, vaultless simplicity. SecureONE protects millions of endpoints and has been adopted by major enterprises across a number of industries. For more information, please visit: https://www.remediant.com/
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com
