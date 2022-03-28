Retrospect was chosen for inclusion in the 2022 CRN Partner Program Guide due to its unparalleled data backup and recovery solutions, combined with its world-class channel partner program.
WALNUT CREEK, Calif., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Retrospect™, a StorCentric company, today announced it has been recognized by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, in its 2022 Partner Program Guide. CRN's annual Partner Program Guide is the ultimate list of the most notable partner programs from industry-leading technology vendors that provide innovative products and services through the IT channel.
CRN develops its Partner Program Guide every year to provide the channel community with a deep dive into the partner programs offered by IT vendors, service providers and distributors. Companies are scored based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication.
Retrospect was chosen for inclusion in the 2022 CRN Partner Program Guide due to its unparalleled data backup and recovery solutions, combined with its world-class channel partner program, featuring lead generation programs with powerful tools for superior lead conversion, continuously updated and enhanced content and partner tools, training, certification and 24x7 sales success support.
"CRN's Partner Program Guide delves into the strengths of each organization's partner program in order to honor those that consistently support and promote good change within the IT channel," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "As innovation fuels the speed and complexity of technology today, solution providers want partners that can keep up with and assist their growing business."
"We are delighted to have been recognized by the esteemed editorial team at CRN and included in CRN's annual Partner Program Guide," said JG Heithcock, General Manager, Retrospect. "We believe it is a reflection on the fact that for over 30 years, Retrospect has been successfully protecting data in homes and businesses around the world. During that time, we have remained laser focused on engineering and delivering the most innovative and reliable backup and recovery tools, to meet today's most pressing challenges*. Likewise, we have remained dedicated to providing our channel partners with turnkey programs and support to enable them to bolster their trusted advisor status, drive additional business opportunities and dramatically grow their bottom line."
*Retrospect recently launched Retrospect Backup 18.5 featuring new anomaly detection, customizable filtering and thresholds, and enhanced ransomware protection to help businesses quickly detect and protect against malicious attacks. More details can be read here.
The 2022 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2022 issue of CRN and online at http://www.CRN.com/PPG.
