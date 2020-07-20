SAN FRANCISCO, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsara, the leader in Industrial Internet of Things (IoT), announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Samsara to its 2020 Emerging Vendors list in the IoT category. This annual list honors new, rising technology suppliers that exhibit great promise in shaping the future success of the channel with their dedication to innovation. The list recognizes channel-focused organizations across eight categories: Cloud, Data Center, Security, Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT), Storage and Networking/Unified Communications.
Knowing that the global Industrial IoT market is projected to grow to $115B by 2024, Samsara provides partners with a unique business opportunity. Many IoT companies have built solutions on a single part of the IoT stack - the sensor, gateway, connectivity, or cloud. Samsara has condensed that stack into a suite of turnkey IoT solutions that go beyond IT, and bring the power of this technology to other critical business divisions, like operations. With Samsara, partners are able to fully address this Industrial IoT market.
"Samsara's IoT platform is built to solve the complex problems that have long plagued the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of operations," says Iain Denham, Senior Director, Global Partner Sales at Samsara "The breadth of this technology enables partners to unlock entirely new business opportunities and revenue streams. As we've evolved as a company, so has our partner ecosystem. We've seen strong momentum thus far and looking forward, we'll continue to invest in programs that support the needs of these partners and resellers."
The Emerging Vendors list is selected by CRN's esteemed editorial team. These vendors are inspiring the IT channel with groundbreaking technologies and best-in-class offerings that are elevating businesses – driving success with solutions built to battle the challenges of the IT channel.
"CRN's 2020 Emerging Vendors list recognizes vendors that are revolutionizing the IT channel with innovative solutions that meet the complex demands of our industry," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "It honors inspirational new vendors that are driving channel growth with state-of-the-art technologies that will continue to shape the channel into the future."
About Samsara
Samsara is an Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) company that makes sensors and software to manage commercial fleets and industrial operations. We serve over 15,000 customers across diverse sizes and industries, from transportation and logistics to field services, food production, energy, construction, local governments, and manufacturing. Samsara's portfolio of complete IoT solutions includes vehicle telematics, driver safety, mobile workflow and compliance, asset tracking, and industrial process controls. With Samsara, customers gain complete operational visibility in one unified platform, so they can save time, save money, and keep their workers safe. Learn more about our mission to increase the efficiency, safety, and sustainability of the operations that power our economy at www.samsara.com.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com
Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook
©2020 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.