CRN's annual Solution Provider 500 ranks North America's largest solution providers by revenue and serves as the gold standard for recognizing some of the channel's most successful companies.
FALLS CHURCH, Va., June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Three Wire Systems, LLC, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Three Wire Systems (Three Wire) to its 2022 Solution Provider 500 list.
CRN's annual Solution Provider 500 ranks North America's largest solution providers by revenue and serves as the gold standard for recognizing some of the channel's most successful companies. With a combined revenue of more than $434 billion, this year's list represents an impressive amount of influence and impact wielded by these companies on today's IT industry and the technology suppliers they partner with.
Three Wire has been a leader in the field for over 15 years and a part of the CRN list for 11 consecutive years. The CRN Solution Provider 500 list serves as the benchmark for top-performing technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consultants, which makes it a valuable resource for technology vendors looking to partner with today's best-of-breed IT solution providers.
"We are honored to be named once again to CRN's distinguished list of solution providers," said CEO Gregory Feldman. "This recognition goes to our Three Wire team who provide a personalized and unique high-tech, high-touch strategy, to maintain superior outcomes in delivering technology, and customer service."
CRN's 2022 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at http://www.CRN.com/SP500 and a sample from the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.
For more information about Three Wire Systems, please visit http://www.threewiresys.com or contact us at info@threewiresys.com.
About Three Wire Systems, LLC
Founded in 2006, Three Wire Systems, LLC (Three Wire) is the trusted source for government agencies and military organizations looking to modernize with innovative and efficient technology solutions. As part of its health and human solutions initiatives, MyAdvisor® provides holistic care to all those who provide service and their family members, with access to one-on-one care coordination sessions in behavioral health, wellness, navigational advocacy, financial literacy, and career development. The MyAdvisor division also includes VetAdvisor®, an American Association of Suicidology (AAS) accredited program, with over a decade of experience in health and wellness serving military Veterans, active-duty service members, National Guardsmen and women, and Reservists.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelcompany.com
###
Media Contact
Linsen Quisbert, Three Wire Systems, LLC., 1 7037769731, lquisbert@threewiresys.com
SOURCE Three Wire Systems, LLC.