RESTON, Va., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ThunderCat Technology, a leading provider of transformative business technology solutions, announced earlier this month that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named the company to its 2022 Solution Provider 500 list for the eleventh consecutive year.
CRN's annual Solution Provider 500 ranks North America's largest solution providers by revenue and serves as the gold standard for recognizing some of the channel's most successful companies. With a combined revenue of more than $434 billion, this year's list represents an impressive amount of influence and impact wielded by these companies on today's IT industry and the technology suppliers they partner with.
Director of Marketing Megan Battaglia commented; "It is an honor to be included on this prestigious list. We work hard to ensure that our team is providing consistently superior performance, commitment, and integrity with a focus on our clients' mission and needs. Our team has perpetually grown our cyber, cloud, Health IT, SLED, and commercial practices throughout 2021. We are continuing to lead efforts in the DevSecOps and AI spaces as well. We are proud of how we have evolved over this past decade since our first appearance on the SP500 to meet the changing requirements of our customers and rapidly evolving marketplace. A special thanks to our OEM partners for their support and incredible products."
"The Solution Provider 500 list from CRN serves as the benchmark for the top technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consulting firms, making it an invaluable resource for technology vendors seeking to partner with today's top-performing IT solution providers," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "My congratulations go out to each of these companies for their extraordinary contributions to the continued growth and success of the IT channel."
CRN's 2022 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at http://www.CRN.com/SP500 and a sample from the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.
About ThunderCat Technology
Currently ranked #65 on the Solution Provider 500, the award winning ThunderCat Technology is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) that delivers technology products and services to government organizations, educational institutions, and commercial companies. Led by a combat-wounded CEO, ThunderCat is a systems integrator that brings an innovative approach to solving customer problems in and around the datacenter by providing strategies for Data Storage, Networking, Cyber Security, and Cloud Transformations. A proven leader, ThunderCat Technology provides and optimizes technologies from best of breed manufacturers. Clients include DOD, DHS, VA, Treasury, FBI, State of Virginia, State of NY, Sony, VISA, and CareFirst http://www.thundercattech.com.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelcompany.com
