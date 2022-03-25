NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/cerence-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=25119&from=4

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Cerence Inc. between February 8, 2021 and February 4, 2022.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until April 26, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Cerence Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the global semiconductor shortage had a materially negative impact on demand for Cerence's software licenses; (2) defendants masked the impact of the semiconductor shortage on demand for the Company's software licenses by pulling forward sales; and (3) as a result of the above, defendants' statements about Cerence's business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

JAKUBOWITZ LAW

1140 Avenue of the Americas

9th Floor

New York, New York 10036

T: (212) 867-4490

F: (212) 537-5887

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crnc-shareholder-alert-jakubowitz-law-reminds-cerence-inc-shareholders-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-april-26-2022-301510442.html

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.