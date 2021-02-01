MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CrossCountry Consulting, a leading business advisory firm, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Bluvault, a management consulting and technology company that specialized in the transformation of business spend management processes. The acquisition deepens and expands CrossCountry's Technology Solutions practice and accelerates the growth of their existing Coupa capability with additional certified trained talent and enterprise solutions.
As a premier Coupa implementation and CoupaLink technology partner, Bluvault has developed a strong presence with clients across all industries with their specialty in rapid deployments for growth companies that are leveraging Coupa to transform their Procurement, Expenses, and Accounts Payable functions. By leveraging Bluvault's proprietary integration connectors that seamlessly integrate cloud software with ERP and other software, as well as adding their global seasoned team with over 25 years of experience in technology, CrossCountry will more quickly expand their current service offerings and accelerate how they enable Coupa to go to market.
"Over the past 10 years, we've built a strong reputation for being fast and nimble to reach our goals and to serve our customers. Acquiring Bluvault was the next step in our evolution and was the right move for us in efforts to expand our portfolio and enable new opportunities and solutions for our customers," said Erik Linn, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of CrossCountry Consulting. "The CrossCountry and Bluvault combination strengthens our vision of merging industry experience and technology solutions capabilities with our unparalleled relationships and better experience approach."
"This transaction enables us to market our current capabilities to a significantly larger group of customers and bring new solutions to the clients we serve today," said Bluvault Chief Executive Officer Mark Robertson. "Our clients will immediately benefit from the expanded service offerings and added capability to scale and ability to deliver practical innovation and best-fit solutions. Both Bluvault and CrossCountry have always revolved around doing what is in the best interest of our clients, and this combination further reinforces that mission."
CrossCountry Consulting is a trusted business advisory firm that provides comprehensive solutions encompassing business transformation, technology, accounting, risk, and cybersecurity. We partner with our clients to help them navigate complex business challenges and achieve goals related to improving operations, minimizing risks, and enabling future growth. For more information, visit http://www.crosscountry-consulting.com.
