MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CrossCountry Consulting, a leading business advisory firm, today announced the commencement of a partnership with the National Association of Black Accountants (NABA) to increase the pipeline of Black accounting professionals to the firm and the accounting profession at large. They hope to further recruit and reach thousands of Black professionals in the accounting, finance, and related business professions from across the country. NABA will feature all of CrossCountry's open jobs on their platform, which is open to 7,000 members across the country, 47 professional chapters, and 120 student chapters on college campuses.
Representing more than 200,000 Black professionals in the fields of accounting, finance, and related business professions, NABA advances people, careers, and the mission by providing education, resources, and meaningful career connections to both professional and student members. Their hope is that expanding its partnerships with accounting firms and corporate America will provide increased career opportunities and bring more diversity to the accounting profession.
"It is incredibly important to attract a diverse workforce by reaching a broader network of candidates. In the 50 years since NABA was founded, the total number of Black CPAs and finance professionals has grown. More Black accountants are entering the profession, and we recognize how important it is to support and attract a diverse workforce," said Juliana Mastroianni, Chief Human Resources Officer at CrossCountry Consulting. "Our ambition is to expand the platforms used to promote our job opportunities to effectively increase the pipeline of candidates, and thereby the diversity within our organization, and infuse it into the fabric of our company."
"We welcome CrossCountry Consulting's investment in the future of Black finance and accounting professionals," said Lauren Burke, NABAs Chief Development Officer. "Our collaboration is the beginning of a fruitful partnership rooted in the inclusion and equity of the finance and accounting industry."
To learn more about careers at CrossCountry Consulting, click here.
CrossCountry Consulting is a trusted business advisory firm that provides comprehensive solutions encompassing business transformation, technology, accounting, risk, and cybersecurity. We partner with our clients to help them navigate complex business challenges and achieve goals related to improving operations, minimizing risks, and enabling future growth. For more information, visit http://www.crosscountry-consulting.com.
Media Contact
David Arnold, CrossCountry Consulting, +1 (512) 653-9569, darnold@crosscountry-consulting.com
SOURCE CrossCountry Consulting