This webinar will give financial enterprise IT directors and business leaders new tactics for maintaining regulatory compliance and leveraging ServiceNow, without sacrificing the customer experience.
LONDON, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crossfuze, a ServiceNow Elite Partner, will host a virtual conversation with Angie Campos, director of financial services industry solutions at ServiceNow, and James Taylor, SecOps and GRC practice director at Crossfuze. Designed for financial enterprise IT directors and business leaders, the discussion will give these leaders actionable insights on how to improve operational resilience and comply with new regulatory requirements. The webinar will take place on 21 April 2022, at 5:30 p.m. BST.
Attendees will leave with a better understanding of today's trends in financial services and how firms are leveraging the power of ServiceNow in their operational resilience strategies. The panelists will share insights on how to ensure these strategies include end-to-end business services and the resources supporting them – including IT, facilities, people and third-party vendors.
The webinar will also cover the following topics:
- What it really means to achieve operational resilience.
- How financial services firms can maintain operational resilience while simultaneously delivering outstanding outcomes for both employees and customers.
- What to look for in an engagement partner when implementing the Now Platform in your organization.
"We are seeing two major trends in the financial services industry: an increased focus on regulatory requirements and an ever-greater demand for an exceptional customer experience," said Kaitlyn Frank, Crossfuze managing director of marketing. "From the UK operational resilience framework to disruptions like the COVID-19 pandemic, today's challenges have made digital transformation absolutely essential in this sector. Our hope is that this webinar will give financial enterprise IT directors and business leaders confidence to pursue operational resilience and excellent customer service without compromise."
Registration for the virtual discussion is now open. Financial enterprise leaders can reserve their spot by clicking here.
About Crossfuze
Crossfuze, a ServiceNow Elite Partner, is a four-time ServiceNow award recipient for customer service excellence and rapid account growth. With over 3,000 implementations, 20 years of experience in enterprise service management and a global presence, Crossfuze is known for providing superior service and in-depth knowledge that enable IT leaders to achieve their vision for digital transformation. For more information about Crossfuze services, visit crossfuze.com.
About ServiceNow
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is making the world of work work better for people. Our cloud-based platform and solutions deliver digital workflows that create great experiences and unlock productivity for employees and the enterprise. For more information, visit servicenow.com.
