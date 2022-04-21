Crossfuze announces the relaunch of the Virteva brand with additional investments to improve customer user experience, enable modern hybrid workplaces and deliver comprehensive security solutions for organizations of all sizes.
MINNEAPOLIS, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crossfuze, a ServiceNow Elite Partner and enterprise workflow ecosystem leader, has announced the rebranding of its Managed IT Services, Microsoft Professional Services and Business Processing Outsourcing divisions under the unified Virteva brand.
"Crossfuze knows that IT teams are challenged with providing a seamless user experience for internal and external customers. IT service needs to be everywhere, all the time and effortless. It needs to be user-focused. It needs to be secure. It needs to be proactive. That's why we're excited to announce the relaunch of the Virteva brand. Their mission is to help companies serve and be served in the digital age," said Crossfuze CEO Chris Howard.
The Virteva name is not new. In 2019, the company was acquired by Crossfuze and is now being relaunched to better identify the unique capabilities of the Managed IT Services, Microsoft Professional Services and Business Processing Outsourcing divisions. The same outstanding services, fueled by a great team of talent, will continue to guide customers to success.
"Everything our customers have come to expect from our world-class delivery and account teams remains completely the same following the Virteva brand relaunch," added Crossfuze Vice President and General Manager Dan Rosedahl. "In fact, we expect our customers to quickly see value from our streamlined communications, enhanced product offerings (including the expanded hybrid delivery capabilities) and additional investment into our current services. We really think customers are going to like the new Virteva brand."
Virteva brings together over 500 delivery resources, proven IT service delivery processes based on millions of transactions and enterprise-class technology platforms, all delivered from three centers of excellence in Minneapolis, Minn.; Buffalo, N.Y.; and Manila, Philippines.
ABOUT VIRTEVA
Virteva is an IT professional and managed services company serving over 2,000 organizations across the United States. Built upon three core pillars – our People, Processes, and Technology rooted in ITSM and ITIL best practices and resources – we serve customers with our award-winning 24/7 service desk, Gold-level Microsoft Cloud consulting capabilities, and consulting and advisory services that bridge the gap between technology and the business. For more information on Virteva, visit virteva.com.
ABOUT CROSSFUZE
Crossfuze, a ServiceNow Elite Partner, is a four-time ServiceNow award recipient for customer service excellence and rapid account growth. With over 3,000 implementations, 20 years of experience in enterprise service management and a global presence, Crossfuze is known for providing superior service and in-depth knowledge that enable IT leaders to achieve their vision for digital transformation. For more information about Crossfuze services, visit crossfuze.com.
