NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. Magazine today revealed that Crosslake Technologies is ranked 1,623 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.
"We couldn't be prouder to be recognized by Inc. alongside some of the most successful companies in the country," said Barr Blanton, Crosslake CEO. "That said, this is solely a reflection of the continued trust from our clients, and the dedication and unmatched technical expertise of our colleagues. It is a privilege to serve the world's most sophisticated technology investors and their management teams with a team who remains fiercely dedicated to helping businesses create value across the investment cycle."
"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."
Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.
About the Inc. 5000 and its methodology
The annual Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year's Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
About Crosslake Technologies
Crosslake was founded in 2008 by a founding member of Microsoft's Engineering Excellence team to help private equity firms and businesses buy, build, and run better technology. With a relentless focus on how technology creates value, Crosslake combines leading tech practitioners – former CTOs, CIOs, architects and engineers from some of the world's most successful technology companies – with its proprietary Corsis platform, which demystifies technology choices and practices through data-driven insights. After supporting clients in 2,500+ technology investments, Crosslake remains the partner of choice for technology investors and management teams. Learn more at: http://www.crosslaketech.com.
