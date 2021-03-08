NEW YORK, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CrossTower, a capital markets firm founded by industry veterans on a mission to mainstream digital asset investing and trading, today announced that their platform exceeded US $158 million in volumes traded for the first time in February, just nine months after the official platform launch. Achieving this milestone in such a short time, nearly tripling the volumes traded on the platform since October, makes CrossTower one of the fastest growing exchanges in the US based on the value of instruments traded.*
CrossTower credits its strong continued growth to the caliber of its platform, products and services. In addition to trading record volume, the company also accomplished multiple milestones in February including:
- Launch of a new capital markets desk for institutional clients led by securities industry veteran Greg Bunn, formerly with Citadel.
- Launch of structured products that help institutional clients capture market opportunity between crypto derivatives and spot prices.
- Launch of its new Bitcoin Fund that offers accredited investors exposure to Bitcoin through standard privately placed security.
- The company also recently rolled out margin trading on CrossTower Global.
- Since its launch in 2019, CrossTower has over 55 institutional clients, including 17 market makers and 15 hedge funds representing over $25B AUM.
"The rapid rise of our trading volumes is validation that our mission to bridge digital and traditional asset trading is incredibly well-timed," said Kapil Rathi, CEO of CrossTower. "As this industry continues to mature and grow, participants are gravitating to CrossTower because our platform was built for institutional and individual investors with best-in-class safeguards, services and technologically advanced capabilities," continued Kristin Boggiano, co-founder and president of CrossTower.
In February, CrossTower was also welcomed as the newest member of the Global Digital Asset and Cryptocurrency Association (DCA). Founded in 2019, Global DCA is an industry-sponsored, voluntary, self-regulatory association for the global digital asset and crypto markets. "Quality, integrity, and innovation are at the heart of the services and products offered by CrossTower. We are pleased to have amazing thought leaders like Kristin Boggiano and Kapil Rathi join the Global DCA," said Gabriella Kusz, Board of Directors, Global DCA.
Those interested can access the CrossTower platform here.
###
*Source: Nomics Exchange Data
ABOUT CROSSTOWER
CrossTower is a capital markets firm founded by industry veterans on a mission to mainstream digital asset investing and trading. Founded in 2019, we launched our multi-asset trading platform in 2020 and, in 2021, introduced a capital markets desk with best-in-class services and products tailored to the needs of hedge funds, family offices and other market participants. CrossTower has leveraged its vast experience in trading, technology, operational infrastructure, innovative pricing, regulations and compliance to make digital assets accessible to discerning retail and sophisticated institutional market participants. For more information, visit http://www.crosstower.com.
Media Contact
Fran Del Valle, Rally Point Media Strategies, 917-922-5653, media@crosstower.com
SOURCE CrossTower