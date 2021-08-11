BENICIA, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crow Canyon Software, a world-wide leader in business solutions for Microsoft Office 365, Teams, & SharePoint On-Premises, announced today that the company is now an approved vendor listed on the State of California's Software Licensing Program (SLP). State and local agencies as well as educational institutions in California can buy Crow Canyon's NITRO Studio and business applications at a discount price under the SLP.
Crow Canyon is a Certified California Small Business Enterprise, #2017759. The company's software is in widespread use in California state, county, and local governments as well as schools, utilities, and transportation agencies.
Crow Canyon Software solutions transform Microsoft's out-of-the-box SharePoint and Office 365 platforms into powerful systems capable of handling a multitude of business challenges: forms and workflow automation, service desks, facility management, contracts, assets, equipment, onboarding, HR, security access, customer service, and more.
With public sector agencies increasingly looking to use Microsoft 365, Teams, and SharePoint to drive their critical priorities and digital transformation initiatives forward, the search for affordable, easy-to-use, and reliable solutions is at the forefront.
With Crow Canyon's solutions readily available in the SLP at discounted pricing, agencies can quickly upgrade from outdated legacy applications to modern, cloud-friendly ones that employees enjoy using.
Crow Canyon's programs run in Microsoft Office 365, including the GCC and GCC High environments, Microsoft Teams, and SharePoint 2013, 2016, and 2019 on-premises.
California's SLP program is administered by the Department of General Services. It was established in 1994 and negotiates extensive software discounts with software publishers from which agencies and government institutions can benefit.
To learn more about the SLP contract, click here. More information on Crow Canyon Software solutions is available here.
Crow Canyon Software is a key partner of many public sector organizations in California, including the Department of Social Services, the Franchise Tax Board, Air Resources Board, and Covered California, plus a multitude of federal, state, county, and city agencies. View California Customer Page.
Media Contact
Scott Restivo, Crow Canyon Software, 925-478-3110, sales@crowcanyon.com
SOURCE Crow Canyon Software