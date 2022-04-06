This practical and easy-to-use template accelerates automation of Leave Request Management across departments by leveraging the forms, workflow, and reporting capabilities in NITRO Studio

BENICIA, Calif., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crow Canyon Software, a leader in business process automation solutions for Microsoft 365, Teams, & SharePoint, today announced the availability of a new quick-start process template to manage Leave Requests. The template is part of Crow Canyon's on-going work to help organizations rapidly automate business processes.

Leave Requests are a common function in just about any organization. Using the new template, along with the forms and workflows in NITRO Studio, it is easy to set up a system that streamlines Leave Request activity, benefiting everyone involved -- employees, managers, and HR!

The Leave Request process template adds value across business departments such as IT, Operations, Procurement, Sales and Marketing, HR, Finance, and many more.

The addition of the NITRO Studio Leave Request system template gives organization an additional tool to accelerate process management and automation. This template allows organizations to leverage the power of NITRO Studio to provide an efficient way to:

  • Manage time-off requests.
  • Allows Users to enter requests, which are then auto-routed to managers for approval.
  • All parties are kept informed of any actions on the request and records are accurately updated.
  • Provides the framework to modify the template and easily tailor it to meet your specific requirements.

This new pre-built template gives customers a fast track to maximize their ROI, and act as a customizable starter pack to reduce development time, save money and accelerate training.

The NITRO Studio Process Platform is a complete and powerful toolkit that IT teams, ops professionals and business analysts turn to every day and includes workflows, forms, portals, reports, analytics, templates, & bots. With NITRO Studio, organizations can affordably and quickly manage, automate, and optimize their business processes all within one digital process automation platform.

To sign up for a demo, visit: https://www.crowcanyon.com/sharepoint-contact/demo-request/

