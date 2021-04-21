BENICIA, Calif., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crow Canyon Software announces the release of NITRO Bot 2.0 for Microsoft Teams. The Bot saves organizations substantial time and money by automating routine and repetitive tasks, freeing up staff to focus on more important issues.
NITRO Bot 2.0 builds on the success of Crow Canyon's Bot 1.0 by adding extensive customization capabilities. Companies can now install a Bot in Microsoft Teams that will fit an organization's unique set of requirements, while being able to rapidly adapt as needs change.
The NITRO Bot is more than a QnA or FAQ bot. It powers business process automation by its tight integration with Crow Canyon's NITRO Studio Forms and Workflow platform. Requests, approvals, assignments, searches, status reports, escalations, and more can all be done through the Bot.
The Bot operates like a virtual employee, reliably performing high-volume tasks and processes 24x7 basis, resulting in efficiency and quality improvements over existing, more human-centric solutions.
The NITRO Bot 2.0 can automate processes in areas such as:
- IT Support
- Asset Management
- Human Resources
- Purchasing
- Project Management
- Administration
Users can access services in any or all of these and other departments through the common Bot interface, all within Microsoft Teams.
Crow Canyon's Bot Analytic Services provide further benefit by identifying usage patterns and tracking metrics on the Bot. With this data in hand, bot administrators can improve the Bot performance, continually increasing its usefulness and value.
Crow Canyon Software has over 22 years of experience building business process management solutions that take advantage of Microsoft collaboration platforms. Crow Canyon uses Microsoft SharePoint, Office 365, and Teams to enable companies to deploy digital solutions that transform the way people work.
To learn more about how to get started with Crow Canyon's NITRO Bot for Teams,, contact us at bots@crowcanyon.com or visit us at crowcanyon.com
