BENICIA, Calif., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crow Canyon Software announces the release of Bot Analytic Services for its Microsoft Teams Bots, a powerful set of tools that analyze bot performance and provide guidance on how to improve Teams bots for better service to end users.
Crow Canyon's Bot Analytic Services deliver crucial telemetry data to bot administrators in an easy-to-use interface. Critical reports are displayed and recommended solutions are listed in a convenient dashboard.
The Analytic Services focus on three key areas of bot performance:
- Engagement: How many people use the bot and how often? Are these repeat users? What devices are used?
- Conversations: What are the results of engagement? Are questions answered and issues resolved? What percentage of abandonment, unresolved, and dead-end conversations are there?
- Results: What steps can be taken to improve engagement? What can be done to improve resolution percentages?
Crow Canyon's Bot Analytic Services helps boost the bot's IQ and increase its relevance so that admins don't have to spend days or weeks adjusting rules and tweaking decision trees. The analytics provide an easy way to continually optimize the bot and maximize its performance.
With skill shortages affecting many organizations and with IT Departments stretched thin, a well-performing bot can provide substantial economic benefits. By automating the processing of routine queries and requests from customers and employees, many hours of staff time can be saved and put to better uses.
The goal of Crow Canyon's Bot Analytic Services is to create an effortless bot experience and to tailor a bot's interactions with spot-on self-service to keep "questions" from turning into "cases". Every time the bot gets it right, that is one less issue for staff to resolve!
