DENVER, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The CCA Online Investment Index is a new tool created to gain better insight into the blossoming securities-based crowdfunding market. The index measures the online capital-raising activity of private U.S. companies. This index, which is calculated daily, is based on the capital investments received by the 50 daily highest-raising private issuers that meet certain criteria and are listed on Crowdfund Capital Advisors' data platform. This data can uniquely inform investment decisions, economic analysis, forecasting and government policy.
Unlike other SME indices that emphasize optimism or policy, this index ranks the top performing issuers by capital commitments. The index is a barometer of investor sentiment across industries and geographies. Since the index launched $3.2B in economic activity has been monitored.
Securities-based crowdfunding was legalized with bi-partisan support as part of the 2012 JOBS Act. It allows startups and SMEs to raise money online from retail and accredited investors. Almost 4,000 securities offerings are included in the dataset (more securities than are tracked by the New York Stock Exchange) which represent over 3,250 issuers and approximately $17.3B in Market Value in over 460 industries across 1,100 cities in the United States. The dataset is growing about 3% per month. On March 15, 2021, new rules by the Securities and Exchange Commission increased the amounts issuers can raise online leading to a spike in the most recent week of activity.
CCA collates real-time offerings from over 50 securities-based crowdfunding platforms, including Amplifyx, Buy the Block, Crowdfund Main Street, CrowdsourceFunded, Equifund CFP, FundersUSA, FundMe, Fundopolis, HoneyComb, Infrashares, IPO Wallet, Mainvest, Microventures, Miventure, Mr. Crowd, Net Capital Funding, Nextseed, Nvsted, Raise Green, Republic, SeedInvest, Silicon Prairie Online, Small Change, Stampede, StartEngine, The SMBX, Title 3 Funds, TruCrowd, Fundanna, Cryptolaunch, Musicfy, VidAngel Studios, Vincinity Capital, Wefunder, and Wunderfund. As new platforms are registered with the SEC, data from qualifying companies on these platforms will be added to the index.
Companies represented on the index are operating companies raising money, not equity funds. They represent twenty sectors: Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing and Hunting; Mining Quarrying, and Oil and Gas Extraction; Utilities; Construction; Manufacturing; Wholesale Trade; Retail Trade; Transportation and Warehousing; Information; Finance and Insurance; Real Estate and Rental and Leasing; Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services; Management of Companies and Enterprises; Administrative and Support and Waste Management and Remediation Services; Educational Services; Health Care and Social Assistance; Arts, Entertainment, and Recreation; Accommodation and Food Services; Other Services; Public Administration. These companies are conducting offerings pursuant to Title II [Rule 506(c)], Title III (Regulation Crowdfunding) of the JOBS Act or both.
"By looking at the index we're able to gain a better understanding of just how much money is being raised every day through crowdfunding by the top companies in the industry," says Sophie Dessart, CCA Analyst. "Over time, we can see whether investors are putting more or less money into the market, giving us an idea of investor sentiment and the perceived potential of the companies currently raising funds."
"The CCA Online Investment Index has grown year after year, but the increases seen from FY 2020 to FY 2021 have been remarkable," says Alex Nagel, CCA Analyst. "We are almost consistently seeing index values during FY 2021 that are twice as high as the year prior. This is a strong indicator of the growth of the crowdfunding industry including accessibility, availability, and investors bullish on getting involved with some great companies."
Each day, the leader of the index and the company with the highest capital raise can change and come from a different industry. "It's fascinating to see the wide range of companies that can lead the index, and it really illustrates the diversity of campaigns that everyday investors are supporting through crowdfunding," says Dessart. "For example, the leader with the highest raise on March 15, 2021 , was Immersed, a Techstars company that helps remote teams work together in a virtual workspace. They were looking to raise funds to build out their platform. Three days later, on March 18, 2021, the top investment was in the media industry with the company Angel Studios, a film studio that helps creators come together with viewers to create high-quality TV and film."
"The index can also be used to measure real-time economic recovery," says Sherwood Neiss, Principal at Crowdfund Capital Advisors. "This index is one way to monitor local and regional economic recovery by tracking investor sentiment. We can see peaks and troughs that correlate to unique offerings, seasonality and even the impact of COVID. For instance, in the 12 months leading up to the pandemic the index average was 127.2, since the onset of the pandemic the average rose 215% or 146 points indicating greater investor interest in support SMEs across the country. The low point for the index was 23 on March 15, 2020 when our economy shut down. And the high point was exactly one year later on March 15, 2021 when it hit 3,986 after the new rules went into effect"
"We are excited about the application of this new index," says Jason Best, Principal at Crowdfund Capital Advisors. "Not only will users be able to gauge economic impact and job creation, but we also believe the next unicorn may be one of companies represented in the index."
Media Contact
Sherwood Neiss, Crowdfund Capital Advisors, LLC, +1 (877) 748-2751 Ext: 501, sherwood@theccagroup.com
SOURCE Crowdfund Capital Advisors, LLC