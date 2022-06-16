SpecTrust's no-code, intelligent platform protects websites and APIs from fraud, abuse, and unnecessary customer friction in minutes.
SAN JOSE, Calif., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global crowdfunding platform Indiegogo announced today that it has selected SpecTrust to play a central part in its Trust & Safety efforts to proactively identify fraud and abuse and de-risk the crowdfunding experience for its users. SpecTrust's unique ability to seamlessly orchestrate third-party risk signals will help Indiegogo scale operations and ultimately reduce fraud on its platform.
"We have a vision for what a robust, extensive anti-fraud system looks like, and orchestration is central to that. As fraud rapidly changes, orchestration helps the Trust & Safety team keep up," notes Will Haines, vice president of product and customer trust at Indiegogo. "There aren't many vendors doing trust orchestration, and the ones that do usually focus on a narrow piece of it like identity or payments only. We're glad SpecTrust is here to help us pull the data and use it without a bunch of additional engineering effort: the ROI was clear."
SpecTrust's no-code, intelligent platform deploys at the network layer to instantly protect websites and APIs with the ability to pull data from or push data to third-party vendors. As a full-stack orchestrator, SpecTrust can connect to any third-party vendor with a REST API, including fraud signal providers, ticketing management systems, data visualization tools, and more.
"Our goal is to help our customers by protecting their users," says SpecTrust COO and co-founder Patrick Chen. "It's as simple as that."
About SpecTrust
SpecTrust is creating a smarter, safer internet powered by unified data, tools, and teams. Our intelligent platform surrounds every online interaction to stop fraud and abuse while guiding good customers through great experiences. We offer the first and only truly no-code solution that deploys invisibly in front of any website or API to provide insights, automation, orchestration, and protection in minutes. To learn more about how to unlock instant trust with SpecTrust, visit http://www.spec-trust.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
About Indiegogo
Indiegogo is a global crowdfunding platform that enables entrepreneurs to go to market and raise funds from curious backers looking to invest in the most unique and exclusive products. Our mission is to create a worldwide network of communities that connect trustworthy, professional entrepreneurs and the enthusiasts who power their innovation. Since the company launched in 2008, Indiegogo has helped fund over 925,000 ideas and raised over $2 billion benefitting more than 700,000 entrepreneurs. The company is headquartered in San Francisco and has team members located all across the world. For more information, visit Indiegogo.com Indiegogo.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
