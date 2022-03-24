Prestigious International Awards Program Honors Humio as Outstanding Data Technology Product
LOS ANGELES, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Data Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global data technology market, today announced that Humio, a CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD) company, has been selected as the winner of the "Log Analytics Solution of the Year" award in the third annual Data Breakthrough Awards program.
Today's IT leaders are responsible for preventing system outages, protecting the organization from attacks and ensuring optimal performance across all workloads. For these efforts, they need to use all log data available to understand and manage their environment. Humio set the industry standard with a scalability benchmark that exceeded one petabyte of streaming data ingestion per day running 30 million events per second and delivering search results with sub-second latency. With Humio, DevOps, ITOps and SecOps teams gain complete observability to answer any question, explore threats and vulnerabilities, and obtain valuable insights in real time with an industry-leading total cost of ownership.
"It's an honor to be recognized by Data Breakthrough as the Log Analytics Solution of the year," said Michael Sentonas, chief technology officer at CrowdStrike. "Organizations increasingly view observability as a critical way to operate more effectively, optimize the IT environment and identify security threats. Humio's platform offers unmatched data ingestion and blazing fast search that can help organizations drive more value from this ever-growing and incredibly valuable trove of log data."
Humio's modern log management platform collects structured and unstructured data to explore and, due to its index-free architecture, allows users to investigate incidents and anomalies with sub-second search latency. Humio also has advanced compression technology that optimizes compute resources and minimizes storage costs. With this innovative approach, Humio removes the limitations present in legacy logging solutions, bringing unlimited ingest, reduced infrastructure costs and lower operational costs.
"Organizations are often unaware of the amount of data they have and spend valuable time calculating how much data they use to avoid additional costs. Log management and analysis capabilities perform aggregation, processing, and storage. Increasingly more powerful capabilities are needed for modern observability," said James Johnson, Managing Director, Data Breakthrough. "Humio changes the game for IT organizations by completely re-engineering log management from the ground up to take advantage of today's modern technologies and ultimately transcends the challenge of data volume. We extend our sincere congratulations to Crowdstrike and the Humio team for taking home this 2022 Data Breakthrough Award."
The annual Data Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the data technology innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Data Analytics, Big Data, Business Intelligence, Data Storage and many more. The third annual Data Breakthrough Award program attracted more than 1,850 nominations from across the globe.
####
About Data Breakthrough
Part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading global provider of market intelligence and recognition platforms for technology innovation and leadership, the Data Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring innovation and market disruption in data technologies, services, companies and products. The global Data Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of data companies and solutions in categories including data analytics, management, infrastructure and hardware, storage, Business Intelligence and more. For more information visit DataBreakthroughAwards.com.
About Humio
Humio, a CrowdStrike company, offers an advanced, purpose-built log management platform that delivers the lowest total cost of ownership, industry-leading unlimited plans, minimal maintenance and training costs, and remarkably low compute and storage requirements. Humio is the only data platform that enables customers to log everything and answer anything in real time — at scale, with flexible hybrid deployment options. Humio's modern, index-free architecture makes exploring and investigating all data flexible and blazing fast, even at scale. For more information, visit humio.com and follow @MeetHumio on Twitter.
Learn more: https://www.humio.com
Follow us: Blog | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook
Try Humio Community Edition for free: https://www.humio.com/getting-started/community-edition/
Media Contact
James Johnson, Data Breakthrough, 213.255.3658, jjohnson@databreakthroughawards.com
SOURCE Data Breakthrough