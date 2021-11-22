JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crowley has reached agreement with Saunders International Ltd. to provide engineering, procurement, construction and management (EPCM) services, as well as construction of multiple bulk fuel storage tanks. The agreement is a vital component to enable Crowley's fuel management and storage services in Darwin, Australia, serving U.S. military operations in the Pacific.
In September, the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency-Energy awarded Crowley the multi-year contract worth $192 million to receive, store, protect and ship aviation-grade JP-5 turbine fuel and commercial grade Jet A-1 fuel for military forces. Services will be provided at a bulk fuel storage facility in Darwin located in Australia's Northern Territory. Saunders' participation will support Crowley's efforts to deliver important fuel storage services at Darwin to the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency-Energy and the nation's service branches.
"We are pleased to be entering into this agreement with such a highly reputed firm as Saunders International to provide professional management and tank construction services," said Sean Thomas, vice president, Crowley Solutions, the company's government services business unit. "We value their proven industry expertise in Australia and look forward to working with them to deliver Crowley's energy solutions."
Sydney-based Saunders is a market leader in the construction of bulk liquid storage tanks over the past 70 years and has an extensive track record in the delivery of major tank construction projects. Saunders has successfully constructed nine bulk liquid storage tanks over the past 18 months in Australia, including two tanks for the Royal Australian Air Force base in Darwin. Two tanks are also being completed in the area for the Australian Navy at the nearby Larrakeyah Precinct.
"We are delighted to have been awarded this contract following the advisory services Saunders has provided over the past several months," Saunders Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Mark Benson said. "We have worked in a collaborative manner with Crowley to develop this project and during this time, we have developed a strong working relationship with Crowley, whose values and culture are closely aligned to Saunders."
About Crowley
Crowley is a privately held, U.S.-owned and -operated maritime, energy and logistics solutions company serving commercial and government sectors with more than $2.5 billion in annual revenues, over 160 vessels mostly in the Jones Act fleet and approximately 6,300 employees around the world – employing more U.S. mariners than any other company. The Crowley enterprise has invested more than $3 billion in maritime transport, which is the backbone of global trade and the global economy. As a global ship owner-operator and services provider with nearly 130 years of innovation and a commitment to sustainability, the company serves customers in 35 nations and island territories through four business units: Crowley Logistics, Crowley Shipping, Crowley Solutions and Crowley Fuels. Additional information about Crowley, its business units and subsidiaries can be found at http://www.crowley.com.
About Saunders International Limited
Saunders International Limited (ASX code: SND) is a multi-disciplined engineering and construction company providing design, fabrication, construction, shutdown, maintenance and industrial automation services to leading organizations across Australia, and the Pacific Region. The Saunders Group provides innovative cost-effective solutions to the oil & gas, infrastructure, defense, water, energy, mining & minerals sectors. The Saunders Group is driven by a commitment to safety, innovation, excellence and growth while delivering high quality engineered solutions across the complete asset lifecycle. Additional information about Saunders, its services and the sectors it operates in can be found at https://saundersint.com.
