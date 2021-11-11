JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S. Secretary of Labor Martin J. Walsh has recognized Crowley as a recipient of the Platinum 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Award during a ceremony held Wednesday, Nov. 10.
In receiving this award from the U.S. Department of Labor, Crowley has demonstrated and met rigorous veteran employment and workplace integration assistance criteria, ranging from veteran hiring and retention to providing veteran-specific resources, leadership programming, dedicated human resources, pay compensation and tuition assistance programs. This is the second consecutive year Crowley has earned the HIRE Vets medallion at the platinum level.
"We are very proud to receive this honored distinction again this year," said Crowley's Tiffanny King, vice president, people and culture. "We recognize the knowledge, skills and abilities of our military team members and will continue to support and celebrate their service, as well as lead the way in providing resources to help integrate and transition service members into the workforce."
As part of Crowley's commitment to provide an empowering workplace for active-duty, reserve and veteran service members, the company encourages training, professional certifications, career coaching and familial support. In addition, Crowley's Veterans Employee Resource Group (VERG) integrates veterans and service members into the workplace so they can make an impact at Crowley using their unique skills to benefit customers and partners.
Created in 2017, the Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE Vets Act) Medallion Program is the only federal award program that recognizes employers who successfully recruit, hire, and retain veterans. Crowley is among 849 recipients of the 2021 award across the nation.
