SEATTLE, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To bring Crowley's complete depth and breadth of services to maritime clients seeking design-build-operate solutions, the company has now fully integrated Jensen Maritime into the Crowley Engineering Services group.
The new group will seamlessly combine Crowley's diverse business portfolio and long history of engineering, project management and marine operations with Seattle-based Jensen's industry-leading marine engineering and naval architecture expertise. The result is a stronger, singular source for customers seeking high-level design expertise drawing on Crowley's overall knowledge of management and operations of vessels, including tugboats, tanks vessels such as articulated tug-barges, and other commercial and government vessels.
"This exciting transformation reflects the evolution of Crowley's capabilities as single source for engineering and design since Jensen joined Crowley as a subsidiary in 2008," said Matt Yacavone, senior vice president and general manager, Crowley Shipping. "The new group fits our strategic vision for growth by better connecting naval architecture and marine engineering customers with the full suite of Crowley's experience and knowledge from ship assist tugs to emerging and traditional offshore energy services."
The diverse range of solutions provided by Crowley Shipping span:
- the design, engineering, construction management and operation of vessels
- ship assist and tanker escort services
- offshore energy installations and project management
- wind energy solutions
- and operating and managing petroleum tank vessels and global cargo ships.
While all employees and business dealings, including new contracts, communications and email, will operate as Crowley, the Jensen name will live on through its industry-leading designs and naval architecture that will continue to be offered under Crowley Engineering. Legacy designs and new designs will be marketed as Crowley while indicating "Design Powered by Jensen."
"We are looking forward to showing customers the benefits they can achieve by leveraging the combined Crowley and Jensen experience, expertise and portfolios," said Ray Martus, vice president, Crowley Engineering Services. "This transformative change will best take advantage of our teams' knowledge and potential to lead more growth for Crowley and more value for customers."
Crowley's engineering services team delivers a full range of marine and engineering solutions. This includes detail and conceptual vessel design and modification, shipyard management, and on-site consulting services for all types of marine projects anywhere in the world.
About Crowley
Jacksonville-based Crowley Holdings Inc., a holding company of the 129-year-old Crowley Maritime Corporation, is a privately held family- and employee-owned company that provides worldwide logistics, government, marine and energy solutions. Crowley operates with four business units. Crowley Logistics is a full-service end-to end supply chain and managed transportation division that also includes ocean liner cargo services utilizing some company-owned vessels. Crowley Shipping encompasses ownership, operations and management of conventional and dual-fuel LNG (liquefied natural gas) vessels, including tankers, container ships, multipurpose vessels, tugboats and barges; engineering, project management and naval architecture; and Crowley LNG, which provides LNG distribution, engineering and related services. Crowley Fuels provides petroleum transportation, distribution and sales primarily throughout Alaska. Crowley Solutions focuses on global government services and program management, government ship management, expeditionary logistics and government-oriented freight transportation services. Additional information about Crowley, its subsidiaries and business units may be found at http://www.crowley.com.
