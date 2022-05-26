Crowley receives the highest honor from the U.S. Coast Guard for its commitment to sustainability and safety.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. , May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crowley has been awarded the Rear Admiral William M. Benkert Marine Environmental Protection Award for Excellence, the U.S. Coast Guard's most prestigious merchant marine honor, for the global shipping and logistics company's commitment to safety and sustainability while exceeding essential standards for operations. Crowley received the Osprey designation, the Benkert Award program's highest distinction.
"The Benkert Award is a tremendous honor that above all reflects the dedication of the men and women in every facet of our organizations to go above and beyond basic regulations and industry standards. Each day, our mariners live our commitment to Integrity, and safety is essential to what we do – from our vessels, to our terminals, to our engineering and shoreside safety professionals and all others," said Tom Crowley, the company's Chairman and CEO. "We appreciate the trust and recognition of our work by the U.S. Coast Guard, who are the maritime industry's partners in ensuring our marine transportation safely operates to deliver cargo for America."
Operating more than 170 vessels, Crowley has built on its established safety and environmental management systems and leadership programs – which include stop-work authority for every employee and contractor – in recent years, setting its ambition to be the most sustainable maritime, logistics and technology company in the Americas. The company has committed to reach net-zero emissions across all scopes using the Science Based Targets Initiative standards, and Crowley is the first maritime corporation to use Salesforce's Net Zero Cloud to measure that progress.
The largest U.S. employer of merchant mariners, the company also has enhanced its concentration on development and empowerment opportunities for mariners and administrative personnel even as it overcame challenges of COVID-19 in daily service. The company's commitment to inclusion includes resource groups recognizing the diversity of employees.
"None of our success would be possible if our people were not willing to take on these responsibilities, which are often outside of their normal day to day job requirements. Integrity, which is our first core value, means doing the right thing when no one is looking. This award is a testament to our people's unending commitment to live up to that value," said Kelly Baughman, director, environment, Crowley Shipping.
The award, given every two years, was presented by the Coast Guard's Wayne Arguin, assistant commandant for prevention policy, on May 19 in a ceremony at Washington's National Press Club.
The program recognizes corporations and businesses involved in marine facility or vessel operations that have demonstrated sustained excellence and outstanding achievement in protecting the marine environment. It also encourages innovations in operations, pollution prevention and response, environmental outreach and partnerships and provides a means for award recipients to share their successful methods and techniques with others in industry.
About Crowley
Crowley is a privately held, U.S.-owned and -operated maritime, energy and logistics solutions company serving commercial and government sectors with more than $2.5 billion in annual revenues, over 170 vessels mostly in the Jones Act fleet and approximately 7,000 employees around the world – employing more U.S. mariners than any other company. The Crowley enterprise has invested more than $3 billion in maritime transport, which is the backbone of global trade and the global economy. As a global ship owner-operator and services provider with more than 130 years of innovation and a commitment to sustainability, the company serves customers in 36 nations and island territories through four business units: Crowley Logistics, Crowley Shipping, Crowley Solutions and Crowley Fuels. Additional information about Crowley, its business units and subsidiaries can be found at http://www.crowley.com.
