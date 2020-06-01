NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Sterling today announced that the company has completed three new test validations for its cryptography solutions.
Three new tests were performed on CrownRing™, the company's Cryptographically Secure Random Number Generator and all received a pass validation. The tests were performed by John D. Cook Ph.D., an independent expert based in Texas specializing in testing for encryption and data privacy solutions.
Crown Sterling's CrownRing™ passed in the three commonly used Random Number Generator test suites including:
- DIEHARDER
- PractRand (Practically Random)
- TestU01
Crown Sterling's CrownRing ™ is a software which generates random numbers suitable for secured applications as recommended by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). Applications include "overlay" technology which can relatively easily upgrade outdated technologies.
This news comes on the heels of Crown Sterling recently receiving FIPS-140-2 Encryption Validation and is now NIST Certified. NIST issued Certificate number 3635 to Crown Sterling for completing rigorous FIPS 140-2 testing processes.
"This battery of independent and successful testing of our Random Irrational Number Generator technology marks yet another important milestone and validation for the Company," said Robert Grant, CEO, Crown Sterling.
Based in Newport Beach, California, Crown Sterling delivers next generation software-based, AI-driven cryptography in the form of random number generators and encryption products. From irrational numbers that supercharge existing cryptography, to cutting-edge encryption products and developer tools, Crown Sterling aims to change the face of digital security with its proprietary, non-factor-based algorithms that leverage time, AI, and mathematical irrational numbers. For more information about Crown Sterling, please visit www.crownsterling.io.
For more information on John D. Cook Consulting, please visit www.johndcook.com.