TORONTO, Ontario, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On February 18, 2021, CrucialLogics was named one of 'Canada's 50 Best Managed IT Companies" for the third year in a row. The award recognizes the top 50 Canadian IT Companies for their outstanding achievement in running their businesses based on best practices.
Nim Nadarajah, Partner, Assurance & CxO Advisory Services, says, "We are thrilled to accept this award for the third year in a row. Being listed proves our commitment towards why we founded CrucialLogics as an advisory-first company and our Consulting with a ConscienceTM philosophy that is different from other companies. We prioritize our clients and their business outcomes and we feel this recognition acknowledges our efforts."
The companies must have been profitable for the last 3 years and must demonstrate their best business practices in 12 categories in a 200-question assessment. Each response is scored and benchmarked, with the companies with the highest 50 scores receiving the award.
The global business practice benchmarking program and awards are managed by TechnoPlanet. To learn more about this award, please go to Best Managed IT Companies.
About CrucialLogics:
We help technology and business leaders make better IT decisions. When you work with us, we are advisors first who review your enterprise vision, identify technology gaps and develop an IT or business transformation strategy with key decision points translated into business outcomes. We identify where you need to be and the decision points along the way to digital transformation.
Media Contact
Nim Nadarajah, CrucialLogics Inc., +1 866-629-8117, info@cruciallogics.com
SOURCE CrucialLogics Inc.