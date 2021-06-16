CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hawaii is a hot destination for U.S. travelers in 2021, and Cruise Planners celebrated this popular travel spot at its latest Where2Next virtual consumer series with record-breaking attendance.
Where2Next: Hawaii, Islands of Paradise offers travelers a look at an exotic escape but still within the US. Hawaii vacations are in high demand and selling quickly. This consumer-facing virtual event featured several ways to see and experience Hawaii through Norwegian Cruise Line, Classic Vacations and the Hawaii Tourism Authority.
"Our advisors are ready to help their clients book their perfect vacation and our sales data is showing that many consumers are opting for an exotic destination while not leaving the country, and what's better than to travel to a U.S. state composed entirely of islands," said Michelle Fee, CEO and founder of Cruise Planners, an American Express Travel Representative. "Hawaii offers exotic beauty and is a bucket-list trip for many, so we are happy to send clients there in waves now that Americans are traveling again."
Cruise Planners, award-winning, nation-wide home-based franchise travel agency, created this monthly series of virtual events at the onset of the pandemic in an effort to inspire clients to travel, stay up to date on the latest travel trends and provide yet another hands-free marketing program for it's network of advisors. Hawaii is always a popular destination for both cruise and land vacations and the last two weeks, Cruise Planners had its highest weekly volume of Hawaii cruise purchases since the pandemic and 2022 overall departures are trending at more than 40% higher, proving how hot this destination is.
How This Hands-Free Program Works For Advisors
Cruise Planners Home Office invites clients using their proprietary matching system, SmartSelect, a data mining system to enhance return on investment (ROI) through targeted marketing. To further drive sales, Cruise Planners promoted exclusive, limited-time offers to travelers during the event. Automated follow up marketing is sent through a series of triggered emails sent from their travel advisor with the travel advisor's call to action.
"An important part of being a successful travel advisor is showcasing your agency's expertise in various destinations. Our home office team provides creative marketing and consumer events to help our advisor network showcase the range of products, destinations and vacation options to their clients and prospective clients," Fee said. "But, we don't stop there, we push out a 360-degree follow-up campaign to drive leads into our advisor's door through video, social media, emails and more."
