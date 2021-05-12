STOCKHOLM, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunchfish is happy to announce a new powerful gesture Skeleton network that enables full body tracking using a standard camera sensor. The solution shows the versatility of the XR Skeleton platform where detection and tracking of new objects can be added in a short time frame by training of algorithms using new image data.   

Crunchfish XR Skeleton was launched late last year and is a software technology for gesture control that enables hand detection and tracking of 21 points on the hand. The software is primarily designed to be used on AR/VR devices and mobile phones, but the versatility opens for a lot of other use cases.

Since the launch of XR Skeleton in Q4 last year, Crunchfish can with the same base of neural networks and its unique development process, already demonstrate 3 new solution areas for interaction using a skeleton model.

  • Hand interaction in cars, trucks, and airplane entertainment systems
  • TV interaction with hands and body as a replacement of the remote control
  • Full body interaction with large digital signage screens

The latest contribution to the skeleton model is full body tracking with Crunchfish FB Skeleton solution where a person's body is tracked in 3 dimensions using a standard RGB camera. By feeding the neural networks with a combination of synthetic data and annotated images of human bodies, a solution that enables full body tracking has been created in only a few months. FB Skeleton will be available as a commercial solution later this year.

"The speed of development creating a wide variety of new solution areas demonstrates technical prowess and the versatility of our Skeleton gesture control system", says Daniel Milesson, Director of R&D at Crunchfish Gesture Interaction AB.

For more information, please contact:

Joakim Nydemark, CEO of Crunchfish Gesture Interaction AB

+46 706 35 16 09

Joakim.nydemark@crunchfish.com

Ulf Rogius Svensson, IR & Marketing Manager

+46 733 26 81 05

ulf.rogius.svensson@crunchfish.com

Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB is the Certified Adviser. Email: ca@vhcorp.se. Telephone +46 40 200 250.

