VADUZ, Liechtenstein, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crypterns, an online platform dedicated to talent sourcing & crypto-education, and Ledger, the leader in safeguarding digital assets, have officially joined forces in leading the charge to develop and design crypto-education programs to prepare individuals for careers in the blockchain industry.
The Partnership's Impact: Leading the Charge.
The Crypterns-Ledger partnership will create and deliver informative and engaging content to educate those seeking career opportunities in crypto, thus empowering the blockchain ecosystem. Whether one is completely new to the crypto-space or a seasoned crypto expert, they will greatly benefit from the Crypterns-Ledger alliance and first-class educational offerings. One will gain and apply knowledge that will allow them to become credible, successful leaders in all things crypto and beyond.
The ambitious education platform, Crypterns University, will provide its membership with access to Ledger Academy's vast library of crypto-education resources, including new and exclusive content on the fundamentals of cryptocurrencies, blockchain, NFTs, DeFi, and so much more. The curriculum will be geared for all levels, to prepare and supply a competent and certified workforce to the ever-expanding blockchain ecosystem.
Crypterns founder, Dustin Plantholt, says, "Our partnership with Ledger will empower our membership base (Crypterns) to stand out and readily secure jobs within the blockchain ecosystem. Leveraging Ledger's world-class crypto-educational resources along with Crypterns' innovative offerings and unmatched alliance-network, anyone interested in a career in crypto can become Cryptern-certified, join a premier crypto community, and find employment—all from one platform."
Ledger's VP of Marketing, Benoit Pellevoizin, says, "As the crypto security leader it is our duty to educate the community and particularly the newcomers in the space. Our mission has always been to empower through our product and more. That is why we created Ledger Academy and developed our School of Block series. Knowledge is power—even more in the crypto space. We are pleased to partner with Crypterns to increase blockchain/crypto enthusiasts' knowledge to make this technology thrive."
About Crypterns:
Crypterns, a U.S. and Liechtenstein-based company, was founded to meet the explosive demand for blockchain talent & crypto-training programs. With its distinct 'Crypternship-placement' focus, Crypterns sources the blockchain ecosystem with trained and pre-qualified individuals—Crypterns. For anyone seeking to land their next position, eager to advance their crypto-knowledge, or get crypto-certified; or for companies seeking qualified, crypto-knowledgeable talent to fill the abundance of open positions, Crypterns.com is your go-to source.
About Ledger:
Ledger develops security and infrastructure solutions for cryptocurrencies as well as blockchain applications for individuals and companies, by leveraging a distinctive, proprietary hardware wallet technology combined with its Ledger Live application. This combined package is the gateway to buy, sell, exchange, and grow your crypto assets securely. With its ease of use, it allows you to start investing in digital assets and ultimately, achieve financial freedom in a safe and stress-free environment. Through this proprietary technology—which gives all crypto assets the highest level of security—they have become the leader in securing one's digital assets. In addition, Ledger works with individuals and businesses alike to demystify the crypto space by offering easily accessible educational courses, tutorials, articles, and more.
What Crypterns Alliance Partners are saying:
Thomas Nägele, founder and Managing Partner at NÄGELE Attorneys at Law LLC, says, "As an early alliance partner ourselves, it's with great honor that our firm played an instrumental role in bringing CRYPTERNS to the House of Blockchain in Vaduz, Liechtenstein."
Danish Chaudhry, CEO of FMFW.io, says, "We are excited in being part of the CRYPTERNS Alliance and bringing young and curious talents into the crypto ecosystem. We are looking forward to working with great new potentials that we can build the future with."
Eman Pulis, Founder of SiGMA Group, says, "The crypto ecosystem is such a great space to be in right now. I'm very excited to have the opportunity to sit on the advisory board for Crypterns - one of the most dynamic and engaging Crypternship platforms out there and am looking forward to supporting its evolution in the sector. We have received tremendous support from the crypto community, and we can't wait to share all the latest cutting-edge projects with you this November at the AIBC summit."
