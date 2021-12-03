PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blockchain pioneer, keynote speaker, and HashCash Chief, Raj Chowdhury explains why there's a dire need for crypto exchange and wallet services in emerging economies.
Most evolving economies of the world are rife with political or socio-economic crises that further tug at their currency value. Now is a time when the global population is extensively introduced to the enormity of prospects offered by cryptocurrency. The intent of instrumenting the digital currency as a "wedge against inflation" is clear to the youth.
"The time is ripe for entrepreneurs, especially in emerging countries, to make a decisive judgment as to where to channel their capital," remarked Chowdhury.
"The sweeping victory of digital currency in the face of stiff opposition and conservative views point to a gulf of opportunities presented by the fintech sector." Cryptocurrency exchange and wallet service occupy the top rungs in terms of ROI that entrepreneurs across the globe are reaching for.
"When the rate of crypto adoption scales, as it has in some of the struggling nations of Africa," continues Chowdhury, "there is a certainty of generating specific demands. A crypto wallet and exchange service are crucial for holders' secure storage and easy liquidation purpose."
Tedious as the task may sound, a crypto asset exchange may be easily set up without passing through the developmental ordeal. White label crypto exchange software and wallet software can be purchased at reasonable pricing. This should enable entrepreneurs to focus on just the marketing part of the business.
Raj Chowdhury heads international blockchain development company HashCash Consultants and global cryptocurrency exchange Paybito. He has recently been open about his views on smart financial planning by young crypto experts. Prior to that, he has spoken up against countries trying to prohibit cryptocurrency. He has also emphasized the right balance of public and private cryptocurrency to bring about the true benefits of a decentralized economy.
Identifying the right investment channels at the opportune hour often defines the route of economic growth of nations. Right now, the clock ticks for cryptocurrency. There can be no better time for entrepreneurs to dive into a crypto startup.
- About Raj Chowdhury:
Raj Chowdhury is the Managing Director of HashCash Consultants and PayBito, a global crypto exchange. Raj pioneered the first interbank Trade Finance and Remittance implementation of Blockchain Technology between two of the largest global banks. Raj is an eminent voice in the Blockchain and Cryptocurrency space and actively engages with policymakers in this area. He is a contributor to Economic Times, Business World, CNNMoney and advises industry leaders in the adoption of Blockchain. Author of the book 'The Dark Secret of the Silicon Valley', Raj is an investor in blockchain and cryptocurrency companies and an active member of the philanthropic community.
Media Contact
COLEEN F, Hashcash Digest, +14159662907, coleen@hashcashdigest.info
SOURCE Hashcash Digest