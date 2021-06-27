NEW YORK, June 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Known for providing a comprehensive solution for the crypto exchange market, a crypto exchange aggregator Swapzone relaunches its referral program to shift the paradigm of cryptocurrency exchange, and help businesses and crypto enthusiasts profit by rewarding them with cryptocurrencies for introducing the aggregator to the digital world.
To enable the community to monetize their efforts, Swapzone's program offers two referral solutions: a referral link and a semi-customizable widget, with the latter also requiring a link to monitor statistics. To gamify the initiative and fuel the community, Swapzone (https://swapzone.io) designed 5 levels of incentives based on the monthly exchange volume, willing to pay a larger share to those that refer and swap the most. The only limitation the Swapzone crypto exchange aggregator sets is the minimum requirement for each withdrawal, which is 0,01 BTC.
"Developing a unique one-stop solution for the crypto exchange sector is one thing but building a strong network architecture is another level. Seeking to foster closer ties with crypto aficionados and various entities, we want to not only share our profits but also encourage the community to share them with others as well. We look forward to mutually beneficial collaborations and an opportunity to get to know our community and their needs better so that we could together address the challenges the crypto space faces today," said the team.
Crafted to cultivate partnerships and bring benefits to the community around the world, the revamped referral program might also become a cornerstone of Swapzone's marketing framework and open new doors for the project, with companies and bloggers jumping aboard. For more information, please, contact Swapzone at pr@swapzone.io.
About Swapzone
Swapzone (https://swapzone.io) is an instant non-custodial cryptocurrency exchange aggregator that supports over 400 digital assets, including stablecoins and Uniswap tokens, lists more than 15 leading and promising crypto exchange services and displays not only floating-rate but also fixed-rate exchange offers, ensuring a common user flow for every swap and implementing partners' APIs to support in-house exchanges.
Operating since the very end of 2019, crypto exchange aggregator Swapzone simplifies the exchange process, providing an all-encompassing database to analyze both crypto exchange deals and their exchange providers. To make this possible, it selects parameters to compare offers by rate and transaction processing time, enlists providers' advantages and downsides, elaborates on their KYC/AML policy details, collects reviews and publishes guides on how to get crypto assets safely and with the lowest fees.
