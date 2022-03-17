PALO ALTO, Calif., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Noted blockchain pioneer and HashCash Consultants CEO Raj Chowdhury highlighted how the growing number of digital asset services reflects an increase in global crypto awareness and adoption necessitating improved security features. A notable portion of the general population has already warmed up to the idea of an alternative payment ecosystem independent of centralized regulation, and it is just a matter of time for the remaining.
The global number of crypto wallet owners already surpassed 300 million in 2021, with over 100 million hailing from India alone. 81 million crypto owners utilize crypto storage options from Bitcoin, the world's first cryptocurrency. Over the years, blockchain development also appeared in the form of wallet storage innovations. Users nowadays can access multi-signature wallets along with multiple storage functions- both hot and cold.
In response to the growing usage of cryptocurrencies, the eminent blockchain proponent and HashCash CEO made the following statement, "The growth in global crypto adoption is an indicator of the people's dissolution with conventional finance systems. The volatile crypto markets attract traders seeking huge returns, while increased security integrations protect the wallet-stored assets from cybercriminals."
Security feature updates allow crypto wallets to safeguard the owner's digital assets from external hackers. Trends of crypto theft have increased as cybercriminals continue targeting unsuspecting users as well as platforms with low security. Selecting a trustworthy platform is crucial along with adhering to wallet safety protocols.
"Blockchain-powered crypto solutions developed by HashCash comply with the strictest standards in crypto security," concluded Chowdhury. PayBito, the global crypto exchange designed and operated by HashCash, features SegWit, Firebase, DDoS mitigation, 2FA, security encryption, and more.
The US-based HashCash Consultants delivers blockchain solutions across a wide range of domains, including platforms for crypto exchange, payment processors, remittance solutions, and more. Deployed in over 26 countries, the products have earned HashCash the distinction of the best blockchain development company by a global business research firm. The company has also ventured into humanitarian and space research projects, designing prototypes to combat child trafficking and blockchain-powered TDRS solutions.
HashCash-designed products enable business enterprises to leverage the best business opportunities in the global crypto ecosystem. The global rise in crypto exchanges combined with its legalization across multiple nations reflects the growing importance of digital assets in existing financial systems.
