LONDON, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Coin Monster, a crypto gear company from Sheridan, Wyoming, announced they have integrated a Centric Swap (CNS) payment option into their online store.
The team behind Currency Hub launched the store in 2020, after searching online for crypto gear and finding few exciting options. While several new players have since arrived, Coin Monster has expanded their offerings.
Crypto branded clothing such as hats, t-shirts, jackets, pants, and footwear stock the virtual shelves, along with newer products like pillows, jewelry, phone cases, laptop sleeves, and wireless chargers. Coin Monster is also an authorized reseller for Keystone, a company that makes hardware wallets and related accessories.
Coin Monster offers branded gear for popular tokens, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu. They also offer merchandise for other popular (though less headline grabbing) projects like Fio Protocol and decentralized search engine Presearch. Their hardware offerings include Presearch Nodes, which allow operators to earn Presearch tokens while supporting the decentralized web.
Brad Spannbauer, CEO and Founder of Coin Monster said the company will offer CNS shoppers a discount.
"We're excited to welcome the Centric Community to Coin Monster with a ten percent discount on orders," said Spannbauer. To receive the discount, shoppers will need to pay with CNS and enter the offer code "centric10" (without quotations) during checkout.
Centric COO Tommy Butcher said, "It's a pleasure to welcome Brad and the team at Coin Monster to the growing network of businesses transacting in Centric."
About Centric
Centric was conceived with the vision of one day replacing traditional fiat currencies. Blockchain technology will enable a more transparent world and we believe our innovative approach to achieving widespread adoption long-term sets Centric apart from other cryptocurrencies today.
We believe the largest obstacle to the mass adoption of cryptocurrencies is price volatility. Cryptocurrencies, unlike fiat currencies, do not have a central bank to implement monetary policy focused on stabilizing purchasing power. Thus, changes in demand induce massive price fluctuations. The decentralized model to price discovery has made most existing cryptocurrencies nothing more than stocks or commodities, valued on psychology, traded on unregulated stock markets, and susceptible to manipulation. The lack of price stability has prevented credit and debt markets from forming because volatility incurs a premium.
While the rest of the industry focuses on transaction throughput and smart contracts, we focus on solving price stability to realize the economic capabilities that the blockchain enables.
About Coin Monster
The Coin Monster Store was conceived, designed and built by the team from Currency Hub LLC. After scouring the internet for cool crypto-gear and finding very little, we decided to open our own shop.
