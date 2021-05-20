BOSTON, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- While cryptocurrencies previously stood at the fringe of the payments space, in 2021, institutional interest has increased as governments and banks have invested in the space. The U.S. regulatory agencies have acted as key drivers by creating roadmaps and guidance for companies wanting to get involved with new or existing crypto projects. Meanwhile, certain banking institutions built infrastructure to enable clients to utilize their cryptocurrencies through traditional financial practices, such as providing custodial services, enabling money transfers, and creating lending products. Globally, countries incorporate cryptocurrencies to different extents. Although many countries lag in adoption, the current trajectory of the market is favorable. Mercator believes that payment processors and fintechs should explore ways to incorporate cryptocurrency and blockchain solutions into their current models to remain competitive. A new research report from Mercator Advisory Group, Cryptocurrencies: Governments and Banks Catch Up to the Adoption Curve, examines the current regulatory and financial developments in the cryptocurrency space and highlights trends and strategies companies use to harness this growth.
"Mercator Advisory Group sees the potential in this budding cryptocurrency industry and believes there are use cases that banks, processors, and card programs can take advantage of to drive greater customer satisfaction, greater transaction volume and greater assets under management," commented Tim Sloane, VP, Payments Innovation, and Director, Emerging Technologies Advisory Service at Mercator Advisory Group, and author of this report.
Highlights of this research report include:
- An overview of regulatory developments in the United States and Canada
- A broader look at worldwide players and their changing sentiment towards cryptocurrencies
- An analysis of centralized digital currencies and their implications for decentralized digital currencies
- Examinations of different blockchain infrastructures and stablecoin solutions implemented by institutions
- A review of financial products and payment solutions that current institutions have implemented to support cryptocurrencies
This report is 17 pages long and has 6 exhibits.
Companies and other organizations mentioned in this report: Accenture, Anchorage Bank, Bakkt, Bank of Canada, Barclays, Bitstamp, The Block, Chainalysis, CipherTrace, Coinbase, Elliptic, Ethereum, Fidelity, FIS, J.P. Morgan, Nanopay, NYDIG, PayPal, People's Bank of China, Quorum, Royal Canadian Mint, Signature Bank, Silvergate Bank, Starbucks, Statista, trueDigital
Members of Mercator Advisory Group's Merchant Services continuous advisory practice have access to this report as well as the upcoming research for the year ahead, presentations, analyst access, and other membership benefits.
For more information and media inquiries, please call Mercator Advisory Group's main line: 1-781-419-1700, send email to media@mercatoradvisorygroup.com.
For free industry news, opinions, research, company information and more visit us at http://www.PaymentsJournal.com.
Follow us on Twitter @ http://twitter.com/MercatorAdvisor.
About Mercator Advisory Group
Mercator Advisory Group is the leading independent research and advisory services firm exclusively focused on the payments and banking industries. We deliver pragmatic and timely research and advice designed to help our clients uncover the most lucrative opportunities to maximize revenue growth and contain costs. Our clients range from the world's largest payment issuers, acquirers, processors, merchants and associations to leading technology providers and investors. Mercator Advisory Group is also the publisher of the online payments and banking news and information portal PaymentsJournal.com.
Media Contact
Karen Yetter, Mercator Advisory Group, 781-419-1700, kyetter@mercatoradvisorygroup.com
SOURCE Mercator Advisory Group