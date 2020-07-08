NEW YORK, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cryptograph, (cryptograph.co), officially launched their new platform on July 6, 2020, with the auction sector live as of today, July 8, 2020, featuring original digital artwork by Crypto world leaders such as Vitalik Buterin, Vlad Zamfir, El33th4xor, Avsa, MihaiAlisie, ErikVoorhees, and Jutta_Steiner. Positioned to become a market leader in blockchain based digital collectibles and artwork, also known as NFT's (Non-Fungible Tokens), the Cryptograph platform features this new and original digital art and memorabilia, with Cryptographs to follow from some of the world's most renowned artists and icons.
July also officially marks the five year anniversary of Vitalik Buterin's Ethereum Blockchain, and his digital artwork is now live on the Cryptograph auction block as of July 8th. His Cryptograph is a one-of-a-kind hand drawn representation of his groundbreaking Quadratic Funding Formula, an idea which could form the basis of a new general purpose infrastructure for the funding of public goods.
Today, digital content is built on selling either attention (Youtube, Instagram), or access (Netflix, Pay Per View, Patreon). Thanks to blockchain technology, we can now turn digital content into a collectible and tradable asset. For the first time, a string of 0s and 1s can now be immutably owned, shared and traded. We are witnessing the beginnings of a new content model for the internet, not purely based on likes and views but also on value and ownership. As we increasingly live, meet and interact digitally, collectors have been looking for new ways to showcase and express themselves in the digital world.
As virtual currencies continue to increase in value and credibility, more and more people are beginning to take a serious look at the disruptive potential of blockchain technology. Beyond using blockchain for cryptocurrencies, companies like Cryptograph are paving the way for a new digital ownership revolution that will lead to further mainstream adoption of blockchain. Cryptograph's unique platform offers original celebrity art tokenized on the Ethereum blockchain, complete with authenticated photos and videos from the Creators themselves, offering a truly one of a kind collectible for the digital collector.
Every Cryptograph supports a charitable cause close to the heart of their creator. Every time a Cryptograph is transacted, money is automatically donated to the creator's cause. All transactions on the Cryptograph platform take place on the Ethereum blockchain so everything is transparent and trackable; no 'creative accounting' is possible. Also due to the indestructible nature of a Cryptograph, the revenue share generated for their charity partners persists perpetually. Cryptographs are a powerful new tool that charities can use to raise funds over a longer term and in a more sustainable fashion.
"A key differentiator is our unique business model that aligns the interests of our creators and charities over the long term (by giving creators and charities a share in the perpetual revenue of each Cryptograph) will drive long term value to our collectibles and to our collectors. This kind of 'creator first' business model is new for this space and we believe it will have a big positive impact for our creators and collectors alike." - CEO, Hugo McDonaugh
Cryptographs are one-of-a-kind digital creations made by world renowned icons and artists that support charitable causes, forever. Each Cryptograph is sold at auction and then traded by collectors on the platform's secondary market, raising money for charity every time they are transacted. The creators on the platform also have the opportunity to take a perpetual revenue share from their Cryptograph, giving them an entirely new way to monetize their talent and creativity and allowing them to truly realize the intrinsic value of their work over the long term, whilst at the same time delivering huge philanthropic impact.
Cryptograph uses smart contract technology to process and automate all transactions in a secure and transparent environment. This technology allows Cryptograph to make sure that their charity and creator partners will get a share of the revenue not just from the initial auction sale, but also from every single bid and subsequent sale that occurs on the secondary market. This powerful model ensures that the interests of all the parties involved in the Cryptograph ecosystem remain forever aligned and that they are continually incentivized to deliver further value over the long term to the community of Cryptograph collectors.
Cryptograph puts forward a new and unique model for 'crypto collectibles' with an innovative and sustainably philanthropic business model underpinning their whole platform. They are positioned to become a new market leader in this ever evolving and exciting young market. Cryptographs are an entirely new form of collectible that collectors can trade and collect in perpetuity, whilst also having a positive impact on the world at the same time.
About Cryptograph:
Founded by a team of entrepreneurs, impact investors and blockchain pioneers who share a joint passion in using technology to do good. Cryptographs are one-of-a-kind digital collectibles created by icons and artists that support good causes forever. Thanks to blockchain technology, each Cryptograph is 100% owned by the purchaser and cannot be forged or destroyed. A Cryptograph is a digital legacy. Cryptographs are sold at auction and then traded by collectors on the platform, raising money for good causes every time they are transacted. The platform makes charitable fundraising easier, instantly global and perpetual in nature. It offers a new way to do philanthropy in the digital age. [CRYPTOGRAPH Made by Icons. Owned by You.] www.cryptograph.co
https://twitter.com/Cryptograph
https://www.instagram.com/cryptographco/
https://www.facebook.com/cryptographco/
https://medium.com/cryptograph
For more information, please contact The Influence:
Alexandra Lasky | ali@theinfluence.com | Christa Scherck | christa@theinfluence.com