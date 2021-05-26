NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTH CENTRAL BERKS...NORTHERN LEHIGH...CARBON AND WEST CENTRAL NORTHAMPTON COUNTIES... At 932 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Tuscarora, or near Tamaqua, moving east at 40 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include... Lehighton, Bethlehem, Northampton, Palmerton, Jim Thorpe, Hamburg, Slatington, Nesquehoning, Weatherly, Walnutport, New Mahoning, Neffs, Coffeetown, New Tripoli, Berlinsville, Emerald, Danielsville, Wanamakers, Beltzville State Park and Penn Forest Reservoir. This includes Northeast Extension between mile markers 60 and 88. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.