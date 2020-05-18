HIAWATHA, Iowa, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crystal Group, a leading designer and manufacturer of rugged high-performance computer hardware, today announced it has joined the NVIDIA Partner Network (NPN) as a Preferred Solutions Integration Partner. The collaboration catalyzes Crystal Group's power to deliver transformative compute capabilities suitable for demanding, deployed environments.
Crystal Group represents a new frontier in the use of AI for a burgeoning range of diverse applications across multiple domains. Crystal Group's unparalleled expertise will benefit the automotive industry, Smart Grid substations, and oil well production and monitoring, and the U.S Department of Defense, as the demand for video processing, signals exploitation and streaming capabilities intensifies.
Integrating NVIDIA GPUs into Crystal Group's portfolio of rugged, high-performance computer hardware solutions will enable AI operations, high-powered visualization capabilities and supercomputing applications to parse through petabytes of data and raw intelligence orders of magnitude faster than what is possible through traditional CPUs. These powerful GPUs require careful design and consideration of size, weight, thermal and durability characteristics, which are Crystal Group's engineering specialty.
"Becoming an NPN partner supports Crystal Group's ability to harness GPUs to more rapidly deliver reliable high-performance compute in extreme, EMI-intensive environments," said Bob Haag, vice president of sales and marketing at Crystal Group. "Collaboration between industry leaders is vital across industries; we're extending our joint support to adjacent markets, such as power, to provide real-time, comprehensive situational awareness in complex operations."
"With the increasing need for virtualization and sensor inputs in critical markets, such as oil, gas, and autonomous vehicles, NVIDIA is thrilled to see Crystal Group using the power of our GPUs," said Craig Weinstein, vice-president America's Partner Organization at NVIDIA. "Becoming an NPN partner will enable Crystal Group to deliver the best visual computing solutions to their end customers."
About Crystal Group, Inc.
Crystal Group, Inc. is a technology leader in rugged, high-performance computer hardware, specializing in the design and manufacture of rugged servers, embedded computing, networking devices, displays, and data storage for high reliability in harsh environments. An employee-owned small business founded in 1987, Crystal Group provides the defense, government, commercial and industrial markets with in-house customization, engineering, integration, configuration management, product life-cycle planning, and support services.
Crystal Group products meet or exceed IEEE, IEC and military standards, including MIL-STD-810, 167-1, 461, and MIL-S-901, are backed by an industry-leading, 5-plus-year warranty with in-house support, and are manufactured in the company's Hiawatha, Iowa, USA, facility certified to ISO9001:2015/AS9100D quality management standards.
© 2020 Crystal Group, Inc. All rights reserved. All marks are property of their respective owners. Design and specifications are subject to change.