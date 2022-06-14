Crystal Leigh Realty, South Florida's premiere luxury and crypto real estate company, today announced that its broker owner and founder, Crystal Leigh Hemphill has earned the designation of Propy Crypto Certified Agent. The Propy certification adds another layer to the crypto expertise Crystal Leigh Realty offers its clientele when buying and selling real estate using cryptocurrency and NFTs.
MIAMI, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crystal Leigh Realty, South Florida's premiere luxury and crypto real estate company, today announced that its broker owner and founder, Crystal Leigh Hemphill has earned the designation of Propy Crypto Certified Agent. The Propy certification adds another layer to the crypto expertise Crystal Leigh Realty offers its clientele when buying and selling real estate using cryptocurrency and NFTs. Propy is helping revolutionize the real estate industry with its innovative blockchain-verified platform for selling homes that's supported by Silicon Valley leaders and the National Association of Realtors.
As South Florida heats up as the global hub for crypto and decentralized finance companies, the age of crypto and blockchain real estate transactions harkens. Home buyers and sellers in South Florida looking to conduct crypto real estate transactions turn to Crystal Leigh Realty. Crystal has quickly become known as "Crystal the Crypto Realtor" in Miami and across South Florida after relocating numerous hedge funds, VC firms & startups in the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry executives and employees.
"With the influx of crypto, blockchain, angel, hedge and de-fi employees and executives moving to South Florida, comes growing demand for the convergence of crypto assets and mortgage financing. There is a growing trend of individuals purchasing homes with crypto and or crypto gains, homes being sold as NFTs, and the increasing popularity of real estate tokenization and blockchain record keeping. To help clients better manage and navigate their crypto real estate transactions, we always investigate and keep up with the latest best practices, trends and technology. I am pleased to be awarded the Propy Certified Crypto Agent certification and to be able to be one of the first in South Florida and the United States to have a crypto currency specialization," stated Crystal Leigh Hemphill, Crystal Leigh Realty's broker owner and founder.
Firms in the finance, crypto & tech industries, hire Crystal and the Crystal Leigh Realty team as their exclusive relocation specialist to manage the gamut of real estate rental and sales needs, and complex details involved in moving staff. Crystal has represented the relocation needs of some of the largest corporations in Manhattan & Silicon Valley as well as companies in other locations looking to transplant their executives and employees to Miami.
Crystal's goal is to help navigate her clients through their entire journey to Miami from start to finish, helping them find and get settled into homes they love.
For more information, please visit http://www.crystalthecryptorealtor.com. You can also follow Crystal on the following social platforms: Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.
Media Contact
Adrienne Lenhoff, Crystal Leigh Realty, 2483660388, pr@buzzphoria.com
SOURCE Crystal Leigh Realty