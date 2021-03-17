LONDON, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The spring holiday season of 2021 is expected to bring high demand for digital marketing solutions, due to the proximity of Passover and Easter this year, as well as the massive shift of commerce to the online sphere. For these reasons, global digital marketing brand Crystalead has announced it is partnering up with many more businesses and enterprises, with the goal of granting further marketing possibilities for the users of its campaigning platform.
Crystalead is a digital marketing and campaigning firm, granting freelance advertisers the opportunity to put their skills to work. The company's cutting-edge platform is a meeting place for marketers and businesses from different industries, seeking advertising services. With 3 simple steps, a campaign can be created, targeted and launched.
"We know that a lot of freelance marketers are entering this holiday season amidst great financial uncertainty," remarked Crystalead's spokesperson Johnathan Greenwood, "and we know that 2020 hadn't been easy on them. We hope that, by taking this step, we can help them persevere and even make the holidays a bit more cheerful. Our customers are counting on us to be there for them during these times, and we pledge to do all we can not to let them down."
Using verticals to broaden horizons
More and more industry sectors, or verticals as they are professionally called, are realizing the potential of hiring freelance campaigners as a means to reach online sales goals. With the upcoming holiday season projected to be record-breaking, mainly due to a drop in unemployment rates, online campaigning is going to play a major role in retailers' strategies.
That's why Crystalead has been working hard for the past month to enhance the list of industry verticals available on its platform - for the benefit of both the businesses and the marketers. The company currently offers access to hundreds of different advertising options in fifteen different verticals, including education, stocks, real estate, and more. With the addition of these new verticals, supply is estimated to grow and meet the demand of the holiday season.
"It is our responsibility to always offer our clients the best service, and that means we are obligated to constantly seek that edge that they can't find with our competitors. We also understand that different types of marketers, specializing in different types of industries, work with us. That's why diversity plays a key role here," summed up Greenwood.
Established in 2019, Crystalead has managed in a short time to become a leading name in the sector of online marketing and lead generation. With the help of the company's proprietary platform, requiring minimal background knowledge, marketers from around the world can launch campaigns in a matter of minutes. Analysis of campaign success, conducted by Crystalead's specialists, is accessible at all times via the users' account on the company's website. Support is also granted on a 24/7 basis via the company's onsite chat function.
