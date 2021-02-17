LONDON, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading online marketing brand Crystalead has published reports regarding activity on its digital marketing platform for the first month of 2021. According to these reports, the company's growth orientation, witnessed in the last months of 2020, has continued and even accelerated.
This data caught the attention of financial analysts, due to the fact that projections were of a decline in online advertising activity in the beginning of 2021 - as happens in the first quarter of most fiscal years. Thus, Crystalead has managed to do what not many digital marketing firms have done this January, and that is to attract more new customers than it had done in December of 2020.
"To be honest, this data did not really take us by surprise," admitted Crystalead's spokesperson Jonathan Greenwood. "We've spared no effort to stay ahead of the game, and that's only possible by giving customers something they cannot find when working with our competition. We are ever appreciative of the trust our users put in us and our platform daily, and by no means do we take it for granted. We promise to keep doing everything in our power to be the best at what we do, in the near and far future."
Lead generation - the online advertising of tomorrow
Crystalead has gained popularity mainly thanks to the revolution it had helped create in the lead generation sector of online marketing. Now, freelance online advertisers can use the company's platform for offering their services as lead generators, to businesses looking for new digital marketing venues. This is done via a simple yet comprehensive platform, developed by Crystalead's top engineers and QA personnel.
"We'd like to think of ourselves as a marketplace for advertising online, making the process more affordable and accessible to businesses, marketers and publishers around the world," explained Greenwood. "If there's something we've learned from this rough financial year, it is that thinking outside the box is crucial to economic prosperity. By bringing to the table this quick and simple mechanism, we've created an environment where freelance advertisers can keep doing what they do best – and to make a living from it, even in times of hardship. We're sure that the level of trust in us and our product will remain high in our next months and years in business."
About Crystalead
Founded by a group of expert analysts and entrepreneurs in 2020, Crystalead has managed to provide customers with a service level not granted by any of its competitors. With the help of the company's proprietary platform, online advertisers can create and publish content quickly and efficiently. The platform also employs state-of-the-art tracking and analytics, which assist in more precise targeting of content. Crystalead currently offers its services worldwide, with a large variety of industries partnered in its program. All customer service is handled through an online chat, at users' disposal at all times. During the upcoming months, customers of Crystalead should expect more new and exciting announcements.
