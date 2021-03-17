CHICAGO, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CSG Government Solutions, a national leader in government program modernization, today announced it has been named by Forbes as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms in 2021. This is the fourth consecutive year that CSG has received this honor.
Forbes surveyed more than 7,500 executives who have worked with management consulting firms. CSG was nationally ranked in the top 34 consulting firms serving the Public Sector/Non-Profit/Education market.
"CSG is honored to be named among America's Best Management Consulting Firms four years in a row," says John Walsworth, CSG's Chief Executive Officer. "Our state government clients have trusted us for over 20 years to assist in managing important program modernization projects. This recognition attests to the dedication of our team and the consistent quality of our work."
CSG Government Solutions deploys highly experienced teams and innovative methods, knowledge, and tools to help governments modernize complex program enterprises. CSG clients include 46 state and territory governments, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the U.S. Department of Labor, and large municipal governments.
ABOUT CSG GOVERNMENT SOLUTIONS:
CSG Government Solutions is a leading government operations consulting firm helping states modernize critical program enterprises. We help governments leverage innovative technology and processes to meet the challenges of administering complex programs. Founded in 1997, CSG has established itself as a trusted advisor to government agencies across the U.S. For more information, visit http://www.csgdelivers.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
