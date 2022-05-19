CSG Government Solutions, a national leader in government program modernization, today announced that it has been selected by the Virginia Department of Social Services, Division of Child Support Enforcement, to provide strategy and planning services for its Child Support System Modernization Project.
CHICAGO, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CSG Government Solutions, a national leader in government program modernization, today announced that it has been selected by the Virginia Department of Social Services, Division of Child Support Enforcement, to provide strategy and planning services for its Child Support System Modernization Project.
The Commonwealth is embarking on the implementation of a modern, cloud-hosted child support enforcement system. CSG is conducting a Feasibility Study, developing the Planning and Implementation Advance Planning Documents as required by the Office of Child Support Enforcement, and supporting development of a Request for Proposal for a system implementation vendor. CSG is also providing readiness activities such as Organizational Change Management, project management planning, and legacy data analysis to help the Commonwealth prepare for the next phase of the project.
This project has the full support of the Virginia Department of Social Services. Its Division of Child Support Enforcement collects more than $650 million in child support annually. DCSE's legacy system, the Automated Program to Enforce Child Support (APECS), is nearly 30 years old, the second oldest in the country. This system is used to manage almost 280,000 cases, which include nearly 350,000 children, and it interfaces with TANF, SNAP, Child Welfare, and Medicaid systems to accept referrals, complete intake, and conduct case management.
"CSG is excited to support Virginia in completing one of the nation's first feasibility studies using OCSE's updated guidance," says Tim Lenning, Director of CSG's Child Support practice. "Our team applies our child support system expertise to help DSS implement a system to efficiently serve families across the Commonwealth."
