CSG Government Solutions, a national leader in government program modernization, today announced that it has been selected by the Connecticut Department of Social Services, Office of Child Support Services, to provide quality assurance services for its Child Support Enforcement System Replacement Project.
CHICAGO, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CSG Government Solutions, a national leader in government program modernization, today announced that it has been selected by the Connecticut Department of Social Services, Office of Child Support Services, to provide quality assurance services for its Child Support Enforcement System Replacement Project.
Connecticut is replacing its legacy child support system with a modernized solution that employs automation, customer self-service, and data analytics capabilities. CSG is providing QA services throughout the full project life cycle, including establishing quality standards, assessing project processes, documentation, and adherence to industry standards, and providing recommendations to improve quality and mitigate risks.
"CSG is excited to partner with Connecticut on this important initiative to serve the needs of the State's children and families," says Tim Lenning, Director of CSG's Child Support Practice. "Our national child support system modernization experience and advanced QA methodology will help assure that the implementation is successful and achieves the State's goals."
Contact:
Tim Lenning
Director, Child Support Practice
CSG Government Solutions
180 N. Stetson Ave
Suite 3200
Chicago, IL 60601
Office: 312.444.2760 Fax: 312.938.2191
About CSG Government Solutions:
CSG Government Solutions is a leading government operations consulting firm helping states modernize critical program enterprises. We help governments leverage innovative technology and processes to meet the challenges of administering complex programs. Founded in 1997, CSG clients include 47 state and territory governments, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the U.S. Department of Labor, and large municipal governments. For more information, visit http://www.csgdelivers.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
Media Contact
Tim Lenning, CSG Government Solutions, 312.444.2760, tlenning@csgdelivers.com
SOURCE CSG Government Solutions