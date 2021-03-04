CHICAGO, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CSG Government Solutions, a national leader in government program modernization, is excited about its participation on the Georgia Department of Revenue and Department of Driver Services' Driver Record and Integrated Vehicle Enterprise System (DRIVES) project, which was recently recognized with top honors at the Georgia Technology Authority's 2020 Technology Innovation Showcase. DRIVES was one of 10 projects recognized with top honors by GTA as innovative in addressing and improving upon business problems, processes, and operational efficiency; realizing financial savings or cost avoidance; and enhancing service delivery to its customers. CSG serves as DOR and DDS' Independent Verification and Validation (IV&V) contractor on DRIVES.
DRIVES is a cooperative multi-year technology upgrade by DOR and DDS to modernize and combine two of Georgia's largest and most complex legacy systems. DRIVES was implemented using a commercial-off-the-shelf application configured and tailored to both agencies' business requirements. The agencies now have a system supported by internal staff and providing technological and cost-saving advances.
"CSG is pleased to have provided IV&V services since the start of the DRIVES project in 2017," says Tim Lenning, Director of CSG's Program Modernization practice. "We are committed to supporting the State's goals of streamlining the experience for Georgians and promoting safe motor vehicle operations across the state."
