JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CSI Healthcare IT, a division of CSI Companies, has been ranked as the 2022 Category Leader in Go-Live Support in the 2022 Best in KLAS: Software and Services report by KLAS Research, a global leader in healthcare information technology and data insights.
For the third time in four years, CSI Healthcare IT ranked #1 in Go-Live Support in KLAS' annual report. The Best in KLAS designation recognizes healthcare IT software and services vendors who have received outstanding evaluations from clients in their market segments.
Client feedback on customer loyalty, operations, product, relationship, and value are factored into the total KLAS category score. In 2022, CSI Healthcare IT earned a score of 96.5. The 2022 KLAS average score for Go-Live support is 93.1. Learn more about the KLAS Category Leader rankings here.
"Our #1 Best in KLAS ranking demonstrates how CSI's client-focused process and commitment to staffing highly skilled consultants equates to consistent and successful go-lives," said Kate Mays, CSI's Healthcare IT Division President. "Here's to continuing to provide award-winning go-live support in 2022!"
About CSI Companies
Headquartered in Jacksonville, FL, CSI Companies partners with organizations nationwide to deliver solutions-focused workforce services. As a boutique division of RGF Staffing, one of the world's largest providers of HR services, we have the resources necessary to scale with any enterprise, yet are small enough to maintain the agility, personal service and remarkable experience we've become known for over the past 27 years. This is your workforce, and your business... reimagined. To learn more, visit csicompanies.com.
About KLAS
KLAS has been providing accurate, honest, and impartial insights for the healthcare IT (HIT) industry since 1996. The KLAS mission is to improve the world's healthcare by amplifying the voice of providers and payers. The scope of our research is constantly expanding to best fit market needs as technology becomes increasingly sophisticated. KLAS finds the hard-to-get HIT data by building strong relationships with our payer and provider friends in the industry. Learn more at klasresearch.com.
