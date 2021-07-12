JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CSI Companies participated in a cybersecurity insights initiative organized by KLAS, a global leader in healthcare information technology and data insights. CSI scored "mature" in all cybersecurity measurement categories and has been recognized for elevating healthcare cybersecurity through transparency.
The initiative by KLAS represents a new line of research known as Cybersecurity Preparedness Insights. KLAS partnered with Censinet to conduct a risk assessment of cybersecurity preparedness for vendors and service firms measured by KLAS. CSI worked with Censinet to complete these assessments and received a "mature" score for cybersecurity readiness. This research affords clients transparency into cybersecurity attentiveness, fostering confidence to move forward more quickly with services and solutions.
"As a solutions provider to corporations and healthcare systems nationwide, we are thrilled to see our time and investments in cybersecurity being used as a catalyst for increasing security measures across companies and industries," said Kate Mays, CSI's Healthcare IT Division President. "We are proud to inform our current and future clients of yet another reason why they made the right decision doing business with CSI."
About CSI Companies
Headquartered in Jacksonville, FL, CSI Companies partners with organizations nationwide to deliver solutions-focused workforce services in technology, healthcare, finance, accounting, healthcare, and other professional industries. In 2010, CSI Companies became a part of Recruit Global Staffing, one of the world's largest providers of HR services active in Asia, Europe, North America and Oceania. To learn more about CSI Companies, please visit csicompanies.com.
About KLAS
KLAS has been providing accurate, honest, and impartial insights for the healthcare IT (HIT) industry since 1996. The KLAS mission is to improve the world's healthcare by amplifying the voice of providers and payers. The scope of our research is constantly expanding to best fit market needs as technology becomes increasingly sophisticated. KLAS finds the hard-to-get HIT data by building strong relationships with our payer and provider friends in the industry. Learn more at klasresearch.com.
