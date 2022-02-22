ALEXANDRIA, Va., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Starting in January 2022, the one-year CSI Foundation and Terracon STEM Camp grant will support the expansion of the Let's Build Construction Camp for Girls. Each camp will receive $5,000 to support 20 campers at their site. Camps will serve young women ages 13 to 18, providing them with hands-on learning experiences to educate them about STEM careers in the AEC and built industry.
"This generous grant from the Terracon Foundation will help the CSI Foundation develop new resources to inspire the next generation of female architects, engineers and construction professionals," says CSI Foundation Chair Ronald Geren, FCSI, Lifetime Member, CCS®, CCCA®, CDT®.
The Let's Build Construction Camp for Girls was started by the CSI Greater Lehigh Valley Chapter and is made available to a wider audience through a pilot program funded by The CSI Foundation. Approximately 75 girls have participated in this camp. In addition to standard trades and other industry skills, the camp implements new and unique activities to highlight other areas of construction such as pouring and stamping of a large concrete pad for Bethlehem Area Vocational-Technical School (BAVTS), driving a bulldozer and excavator on a Caterpillar simulator, and making their own bricks.
"The free, week-long summer camp is an innovative way to introduce young girls to STEM careers in the AEC and built environment," Geren adds. "This grant expands the Let's Build Construction Camp for Girls across the nation. More camps will provide a broader, more impactful reach."
Scott Kolodziej, P.G., chair of the Terracon Foundation and environmental manager in the Dallas office, says: "We are honored to provide a national partner grant to the CSI Foundation to support engaging of young girls in STEM while they are considering future careers. Terracon's continued efforts to encourage under-represented individuals in STEM is a great fit with the mission of the CSI Foundation."
CSI Foundation Chief Operating Officer Velma Hart says: "One focus of the CSI Foundation is supporting workforce development initiatives. The new resources we will develop directly address future demand for strong female talent within the AEC field, which requires extensive knowledge of science, technology, engineering, and math. We are excited to support more programming that encourages girls to embrace STEM careers in the AEC profession."
For information on how you can host a CSFIT STEM Camp for Girls, please contact the CSI Foundation by emailing csifoundation@csinet.org.
About Construction Specifications Institute
Founded in 1948, CSI is a national not-for-profit association of more than 6,500 members dedicated to improving the communication of construction information throughout continuous development and transformation of standards and formats, and education and certification of professionals to improve project delivery processes. CSI members work tirelessly to effectively communicate the designers'' vision, the material producers' solutions, and the constructors' techniques to create outstanding facilities that meet facility owners' objectives.
About the CSI Foundation
The CSI Foundation is a 501 (c) 3 tax-exempt organization that supports research, education, and scholarship related to the built environment and in alignment with the goals and objectives of CSI. Donations to the CSI Foundation will help influence the future of specifications, specifiers, and the construction industry.
About the Terracon Foundation
The Terracon Foundation was established with a goal to reach out and become a real part of the lives of Terracon employees and the communities where they live and work. Terracon is an employee-owned engineering consulting firm with more than 5,000 employees providing environmental, facilities, geotechnical, and materials services from more than 175 locations with services in all 50 states. Terracon currently ranks 24TH on Engineering News-Record's list of Top 500 Design Firms.
