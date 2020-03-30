DUBLIN, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --The "Cloud-native 5G: Preparing CSPs for the Impact of Kubernetes (K8s)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A 5G business needs low-cost, fast-to-deploy and scalable digital infrastructure to operate competitively, but the technology needed to support this infrastructure is unfamiliar and immature. Cloud-native technologies can support communications service providers' (CSPs') 5G business goals, but implementation will require the right transition strategy from the current telecoms cloud infrastructure.
This report describes the reasons why CSPs worldwide should adopt cloud-native technologies within their systems. The report analyses the benefits that CSPs can achieve by creating an onboarding cloud-native services and products using the Kubernetes (K8s) ecosystem. It outlines the migration path from infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), which underpins CSPs' internal clouds (including telco cloud) to a K8s-based container-as-a-service (CaaS) platform.
In this report, the following questions are answered:
- What are the drivers of CSPs' adoption of K8s to support 5G?
- What approach should CSPs take to using a container-as-a-service (CaaS) alongside, or instead of, an infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS)?
- What are the implications of K8s for application development and specifically for 5G cloud-native network function (CNF) deployment?
- What organisational and skillset changes will be required as a result of the transition to K8s?
- How does K8s affect CSPs' application delivery and support relationships between CSPs and their vendors?
Adoption of a CaaS takes CSPs a step closer to building a logical, distributed 5G digital infrastructure across multiple clouds, and it can be complemented by CSPs' further take-up of platform as-a-service (PaaS) elements of the K8s ecosystem.
The report evaluates the impact of PaaS and the implications for CSPs that deploy 5G products and services based on discrete PaaS. Finally, the report discusses the operational obstacles that CSPs will encounter in the process of deploying a K8s-based CaaS/PaaS and the strategies that they can employ to overcome these issues. It is based on several sources:
- Desk research
- Material gathered at conferences and webinars
- Interviews with vendors and CSPs
Key Topics Covered
- Executive Summary
- Research Overview
- Creating a Strategy for CaaS
- K8s and a PaaS Approach
- Preparing for K8s Operational Automation
- Appendix
