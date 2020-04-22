CORAL GABLES, Fla., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Chico State is launching a new user experience, course scheduling and degree planning suite of tools for its students and staff.
Through a partnership with HighPoint Technology Solutions, more than 17,000 students at Chico State will have access to HighPoint Campus Experience, HighPoint Schedule Builder and HighPoint Degree Planner. These real-time tools will allow students to search, register and plan for courses in a human-centric way that is comparable to consumer-facing applications.
Founded in 1887, Chico State is the second-oldest campus in the 23-campus California State University system, is consistently ranked as one of the best regional public universities in the Western United States, and is recognized for its quality of education, affordability, value, and alumni success.
HighPoint Campus Experience is a modern user interface to PeopleSoft Campus Solutions, leveraging design-thinking principles and behavioral science techniques to promote better outcomes for students and institutions. HighPoint Degree Planner leverages existing degree audit data in PeopleSoft to deliver an automated sequencing of courses to help students and advisors find an optimal path to graduation. HighPoint Schedule Builder provides students and advisors an intuitive interface to build an ideal class schedule in real-time.
Andy Miller, Associate CIO at Chico State, says, "We were quickly approaching the end-of-life for our first-generation mobile application and our homegrown public-facing campus class schedule. Likewise, the user experience of the PeopleSoft Student Center wasn't providing the modern interface/user experience that our students have come to expect in other applications. The HighPoint Campus Experience application provided a single solution to all three problems. We also invested in HighPoint Schedule Builder and HighPoint Degree Planner for additional features and integration. We anticipate that implementing these tools will greatly enhance the user experience and contribute toward student success."
Michael Allen, University Registrar at Chico State, says, "I am very excited for what this expanded partnership will mean for our students' experience with our systems. Students will be able to identify the correct courses to take and register for them much more easily, which will help students complete their degrees in a more timely manner."
"We are thrilled to be deepening our partnership with Chico State," says George Amalor, founder and CEO of HighPoint. "It is rare when both business and technology leadership appreciate the need to provide students a superior user experience and a suite of student success tools that will effectively help them graduate on time. In addition, these leaders are thoughtful stewards of the time and millions invested in PeopleSoft already by leveraging tools like HighPoint that reside inside the Student Information System. By taking advantage of these types of tools, it reduces the integration risk, complexities, and disjointed user experiences typically seen on other campuses. We look forward to collaborating for years to come."
About California State University, Chico: California State University, Chico is the second-oldest institution in the 23-campus CSU system, the nation's largest public university system. Founded in 1887, Chico State enrolls approximately 17,500 students and serves as the comprehensive university of the North State, the 12-county region where the campus is located. The campus is consistently ranked as one of the best regional public universities in the Western United States and recognized for its quality of education, affordability, value, and alumni success. Its mission includes enduring commitments to academic distinction, transformative student experiences, prominent scholarship and innovation, and a culture of excellence and accountability. With strategic priorities of equity, diversity, and inclusion; civic and global engagement; and resilient and sustainable systems, Chico State is working to solve the unprecedented global challenges of the 21st century.
About HighPoint: HighPoint has partnered with over 150 PeopleSoft Campus Solutions institutions and, with over 350 products licensed, they are the leaders in student success, self-service, and automation solutions for PeopleSoft institutions. The company believes in helping institutions get the most out of their Oracle/PeopleSoft investments through better student outcomes, faster deployments and compelling user experiences. HighPoint products include a broad array of solutions for Enrollment, Registrar, Student Success, Student Services and Financial Aid leaders.
